home 2020 ‪What is the quality of our data?‬

‪What is the quality of our data?‬

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020
Posted on
Photo

‪What is the quality of our data?‬

COVID19 Tracking announced the launch of a new state grading system.
https://covidtracking.com/blog/weve-launched-a-new-state-grading-system

“Our new state grading system is meant to define and measure what we think of as standard requirements for complete and meaningful COVID-19 public health reporting. We built these updated standards in response to requests by medical professionals, public health researchers, local reporters, and the public. The updated scoring system is the result of a month of research, discussion, and data-crunching with representatives from each of these groups, and sets a more comprehensive and exact standard for US COVID-19 reporting. The new system aims to fairly evaluate states across the metrics that matter most in this ongoing outbreak. These metrics include testing, patient outcomes, patient demographics, and data format. See our grading guide for a detailed breakdown of the new system.”

Embedded Tweets

Elsewhere
https://covidtracking.com

Planeta

Data

Coronavirus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.