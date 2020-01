January 1 New Years Day

January 6 Epiphany / Reyes Magos

January 15 Wikipedia Day

January 25 Robert Burns Day (Scotland)

January 25 Biologists’ Day = Día del Biólogo (Mexico)

January 26 Australia Day / Invasion Day (Australia)

Floating Dates

Third Monday in January

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (USA)

Wellington Anniversary Day is the Monday that falls closest to January 22 and is observed as a public holiday within the old provincial boundaries.

