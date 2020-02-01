February is the month of love, of Valentine’s Day. The day before Valentine’s Day is World Radio Day and a week after Valentine’s Day is International Mother Language Day. Black History Month in the USA. February commemorates the Waitangi Treaty, first Sámi congress, the RAMSAR convention and the Mexican constitution. Birthdays include Charles Darwin and Bob Marley, whose orbits around the sun were musical earthstrongs.

Planeta.com hosts our annual Responsible Travel Week around Valentine’s Day (Monday-Sunday).

February 2 Dia de la Candelaria (Mexico / Spain)

February 2 Groundhog Day (USA and Canada)

February 2 World Wetlands Day

February 5 Constitution Day (Día de la Constitución) (Mexico)

February 6 Waitangi Day (Waitangi, New Zealand)

February 6 Sámi National Day

February 6 Birthday of Bob Marley

February 12 Birthday of Charles Darwin (born 1809)

February 13 World Radio Day

February 14 Valentine’s Day

February 20 World Day of Social Justice

February 21 International Mother Language Day

February 22 National Margarita Day (USA)

February 24 Flag Day (Mexico)

February Black History Month (USA)

Responsible Travel Week (the week wraps around February 14)

Jokkmokk Winter Market is held the first weekend in February. (Jokkmokk, Sweden)

Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day) is celebrated on the third Monday of February. (USA)

