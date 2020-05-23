06 • June • Junio

Photo: NASA Astronaut
From World Environment Day to Matariki, here is our calendar for June with links to the Solstice, World Oceans Day and International Surfing Day.
Events
June 3 Mabo Day
June 5 World Environment Day
June 6 National Day of Sweden
June 8 World Oceans Day
June 8-11 Re-enactment of Cook’s Landing
Cooktown, Queensland – The annual event commemorates the landing of Lt. James Cook in 1770 and includes a fully costumed re-enactment of his first meeting with the Guugu Yimithirr and Kuku Yalanji people.
June 12 Declaration of Independence (Philippines)
June 16 Valentina’s Day
June 21 Solstice
June in the Northern Hemisphere is the seasonal equivalent to December in the Southern Hemisphere and vice versa. The month of June — in the Northern Hemisphere — is in Spring until the 21st, when the first day of summer begins.
June 19 Juneteenth
Around the solstice
June 20 International Surfing Day
June 21 National Aboriginal Day (Canada)
June 21 World Giraffe Day
June 29 Saint’s Day of San Pedro and San Pablo, used a date to plant Marigolds (Cempasúchil) flowers for Day of the Dead (Mexico)
June 30 Social Media Day
June 30 Asteroid Day
Floating Dates
First Saturday in June National Trails Day
Third Sunday in June: Father’s Day
Matariki in June or July
Quotes
June: The time to make hay.
– Cupid’s Cyclopedia
June
