July 1 Canada Day (Canada)

July 1 Territory Day #TerritoryDay (NT, Australia)

July 3 Saint Day: Tomás el Apóstol (Mexico)

July 4 Independence Day (USA)

July 6 Frida Kahlo Birthday (Mexico)

July 11 World Population Day

July 14 Bastille Day (France)

July 18 Mandela Day (South Africa)

July 18 World Listening Day

July 20 Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing

July 26 International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem

July 28 Independence Day (Perú)

July 29 International Tiger Day

July 31 World Ranger Day

Variable Dates

NAIDOC (the National Aboriginal Islander Day Observance Committee) Week is an Australian observance lasting from the first Sunday in July until the following Sunday.

First Wednesday of July, Fiesta del Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca

July Three Rivers Festival (Fort Wayne, Indiana)

Second Thursday in July, National Tree Day (Día Nacional del Árbol) Mexico

Third Saturday in July Parks Day (Canada)

Last two Mondays after July 16 (delayed a week if the first Monday is July 18), Guelaguetza (Oaxaca)

4th Sunday in July International Bog Day

Last Sunday in July National Tree Day (Australia)

