home 2019 2019 Faves

2019 Faves

By Guest Contributor   Posted in 2019
Posted on
Photo: Bike Share in Las Vegas

2019, our fave bits, inasmuch as they inspired growth and slow journalism coverage on Planeta.com.

Here are some of our favorite events, apps, books, in 2019. The year is not over, so there is still some updates to come.

Events: Kudos to the organizers and participants of the International Year of Indigenous Language. Kudos to tourism4sdgs19 for livestreaming. And many thanks to everyone who checked out 2019 Responsible Travel Week.

Words: From buzzwordsto
woty

Books: The long-awaited book from drspacejunk arrived. We also loved because-internet

Technology: Trying out apple-tv and
airpods

Apps: Big fan of
kumoontun
radio-paradise
youtube-tv

Road Trips: mexico and usa

Simply Inspired: /rtcbikeshare and /baltimore-trash-wheels

Events

2019 – International Year of Indigenous Languages

Tourism and the Sustainable Development Goals Conference #Tourism4SDGs19

Responsible Travel Week 2019

Words

Buzzword Bingo 2019

Word of the Year 2019

Books

Alice Gorman, aka @DrSpaceJunk

Because Internet

Technology

Airpods

Apple TV

Apps

Kumoontun

Radio Paradise

YouTube TV

Road Trips

Mexico Roadtrip

2019 Summer Roadtrip USA

Simply Inspired

Bike Share in Las Vegas

Baltimore’s Trash Wheels

Planeta.com

2019 Calendar

Twitter Faves

Faves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.