Photo: Bike Share in Las Vegas
2019, our fave bits, inasmuch as they inspired growth and slow journalism coverage on Planeta.com.
Here are some of our favorite events, apps, books, in 2019. The year is not over, so there is still some updates to come.
Events: Kudos to the organizers and participants of the International Year of Indigenous Language. Kudos to tourism4sdgs19 for livestreaming. And many thanks to everyone who checked out 2019 Responsible Travel Week.
Books: The long-awaited book from drspacejunk arrived. We also loved because-internet
Technology: Trying out apple-tv and
airpods
Apps: Big fan of
kumoontun
radio-paradise
youtube-tv
Simply Inspired: /rtcbikeshare and /baltimore-trash-wheels
