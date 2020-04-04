home 2021 2021 Calendar

2021 Calendar

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2021
Posted on
Photo: Vegas Clouds

What’s on your 2021 calendar? Here is what we will pay attention:

January

IUCN World Conservation Congress Postponed to January 2021

February
Responsible Travel Week 2021

Responsible Travel Week

World Radio Day

World Radio Day

Mother Language Day

International Mother Language Day

March
Eucalypt Day

Eucalyptus, aka Eucalypts

April
Friday of Sorrows (Viernes de Dolores)

Viernes de Dolores = Friday of Sorrows

World Heritage Day

World Heritage Day

Earth Day

What are your plans for Earth Day?

May
Diversity Days

Diversity Days

International Museum Day

International Museum Day

June
World Environment Day

World Environment Day

World Giraffe Day

World Giraffe Day

July
NAIDOC Week

NAIDOC

Guelaguetza

Guelaguetza

August
Gallup Inter-Tribal Ceremonial

Gallup = Naʼnízhoozhí

Indigenous Peoples Day

Indigenous Peoples Day

September
Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week)

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week)

World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day

Literacy Day

International Literacy Day is September 8

November
Day of the Dead

Celebrating Day of the Dead in Mexico

Responsible Tourism Day

Responsible Tourism Day

Rescheduling
CBD COP 15

15th Biodiversity COP (2020)

World Heritage

44th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee

Climate COP

Climate COP 26

Headlines
tk

Wikipedia
2021

Planeta.com

Calendar

Attention

Engaging Events: Connecting the Virtual and Natural Worlds

International Year

Responsible Travel Week

