44th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee

The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO will be held the city of Fuzhou, Fujian province, China June 29-July 9, 2020. Hashtag: #44whc

The event is notable for its adoption of new world heritage sites as well as the potential for delisting sites that are not fulfilling their commitments.

Key Links

https://whc.unesco.org/en/sessions/44com

https://whc.unesco.org/en/sessions/44com/documents

Questions for the organizers and participants

What would locals like visitors to know about China?

What are the key takeaways from this meeting?

What is the status of the Marketplace for World Heritage?

How is 44WHC different from 43WHC?

What country will host 45WHC?

Technical questions

Does the public have access to what’s on the screen? Slides, edited word document, announcements?

Will press conferences be streamed online and if so, will they accept questions from remote participants?

Do videos have transcripts or captions?

Can we access or create transcripts?

Are there shared Google docs?

Is there a Twitter list of registered participants, sponsors or superfans?

Questions for the participants

How does this meeting compare to similar events?

Are you touring or exploring the host country during your visit?

Questions for UNESCO

What are you envisioning as possible uses for the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike code?

Questions for the IUCN

Is there overlap in these discussions and travel and tourism in protected areas? Are members of TAPAS contributing to or following the meeting?

Headlines

Reforming UNESCO’s World Heritage – Mats Djurberg and Tora Aasland – @matsdjurberg @tora_aasland

Videos

Background

During the World Heritage Committee session, the Committee reviews the state of conservation of World Heritage sites, inscribes new sites on the World Heritage List, and attends to other matters involved in the implementation of the World Heritage Convention.

