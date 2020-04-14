home Africa African Bush Camps

African Bush Camps

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Africa
Posted on
Logo

Spotlight on Zimbabwe-based African Bush Camps and lessons its sharing about wildlife, tourism, and the impacts of the Coronavirus.

Episode 2 of Safari Talks streams live April 16.

Key Links
africanbushcamps.com
YouTube
Playlists
Facebook

Safari Talks

Official Spin (Facebook)
African Bush Camps is a small and independently owned African-based company run by one of Africa’s top Safari guides Beks Ndlovu and his wife Sophia. The company was formed as a result of the growth of Beks Safaris, where Beks used his natural talents and outstanding guiding skills to promote the concept of privately guided safaris through remote parts of Africa.

Embedded Tweets

Planeta

Africa

Wild Africa

Coronavirus

Zimbabwe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.