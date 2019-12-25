Logo

Afropop Worldwide – afropop.org – is an internationally syndicated weekly radio series, online guide to African and world music, and an international music archive, that has introduced American listeners to the music cultures of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean since 1988. Our radio program is hosted by Georges Collinet from Cameroon, the radio series is distributed by Public Radio International to 110 stations in the U.S., via XM satellite radio, in Africa via and Europe via Radio Multikulti.

“From Havana to Dakar to Dar es Salaam. Your source for music from Africa and the Diaspora. Radio: 91.5FM in NYC. Peabody Award winner.”

