Photo: Joe Ross
Albuquerque, New Mexico – Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is held each year at Balloon Fiesta Park. 2020 dates: October 3-11. “An event like no other.” Hashtag: #balloonfiesta
2020
The 49th annual event, themed “Time Flies,” will feature more than 550 hot air balloons, of which about one hundred are anticipated to be special shape balloons.
