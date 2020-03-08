home Celebrations, USA Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Photo: Joe Ross

Albuquerque, New Mexico – Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is held each year at Balloon Fiesta Park. 2020 dates: October 3-11. “An event like no other.” Hashtag: #balloonfiesta

2020
The 49th annual event, themed “Time Flies,” will feature more than 550 hot air balloons, of which about one hundred are anticipated to be special shape balloons.

