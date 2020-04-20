Photo: San Martin Tilcajete — Workshop of Vicente Hernández, Avenida Oriente #8

Invented in the 1950s, alebrijes, the brightly colored wood carvings are a recent addition to folk arts are among the best-selling Mexican folk art in the world. First developed in the style of popular paper mache figures, alebrijes were monster-type figures produced in the towns of San Martin Tilcajete and San Antonio Arrazola. Today the figures are carved from the twisted branches of the copal tree. The wood has a particular fragrance and its resin has been burned in ceremonial incense burners for thousands of years.

Today’s designs range from rustic to ornate, and the prices vary depending on the amount of work that goes into fashioning the piece.

Shopping Tip

Look for the name of the artisan on the artwork of better pieces.

In Oaxaca City

Artesanias Teresita, Murguia #100-B. Victor Vazquez manages a store that specializes in wooden figures. Featured artesanos include Ariel Playas and Silvia Castro.

Planeta