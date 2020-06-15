home Language Alphabet

Alphabet

By Ron Mader   Posted in Language
Posted on
Photo: Noodles

Alphabet = a set of letters or symbols in a fixed order, used to represent the basic sounds of a language; in particular, the set of letters from A to Z.

Recommended Listening
The curious history of alphabetical order – Late Night Live

Related:
Alphabetical order has been around for 800 years. But is it on the way out? – It organises everything from street maps to dictionaries, libraries and the spices at the supermarket. Have you ever stopped to wonder where alphabetical order came from?

Wikipedia
Alphabet

Planeta

Language

The Value of Communication = El Valor de la Comunicación

Writing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.