Amateur Notebook

Buzzwords

Notes and quotes about amateur…ship

By your stumbling, the world is perfected.

Sri Aurobindo

We’re all beginners here.

– Spearhead

Is it better to play a sport badly, or watch others do it well?

– Sports Factor

Many people would see the 70s as a critical decade in changing cricket almost from a civilised pastime, a leisuretime occupation, to when it really became professional. People stopped playing cricket on Saturdays away from their work, and they started to go to work at cricket. Do you think commercialisation of the sport has changed some of the civilities within it?

– Mick O’Regan, Sports Factor

