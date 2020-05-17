home Parks, USA Appalachian Trail

Appalachian Trail

Wikipedia: The Appalachian National Scenic Trail, generally known as the Appalachian Trail or simply the A.T., is a marked hiking trail in the Eastern United States extending between Springer Mountain in Georgia and Mount Katahdin in Maine. The trail is about 2,200 miles (3,500 km) long, though the exact length changes over time as parts are modified or rerouted.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy describes the Appalachian Trail as the longest hiking-only trail in the world. More than 2 million people are said to take a hike on part of the trail at least once each year.

National Park Service Trail informationMaps
Appalachian Trail Conservancy

A step too far for the Appalachian Trail – Politico

