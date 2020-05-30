Photo: Neal Herbert/NPS, Broken Arch
Spotlight on Arches National Park
Key Links
https://www.nps.gov/arch/index.htm
Dark Sky Certified
Flickr
@ArchesNPS
Tweets by ArchesNPS
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/9Jrhi8BmQup4QMea7
Headlines
Utah’s Arches National Park certified as International Dark Sky Park; what does that mean?
Fiery Furnace
nps.gov/arch/planyourvisit/fiery-furnace-hike.htm
News from the Park
Wall Arch Collapse
Headlines
Crowds cause Arches National Park to shut gates just three hours after opening – SLT
Embedded Tweets
Congrats to @ArchesNPS, now certified as an International #DarkSkyPark! These are parks "recognized for quality night skies and a commitment to protecting and sharing natural darkness." @IDADarkSky https://t.co/RVgjHRPvIA? pic.twitter.com/BVi2njGmMb
— National Parks Conservation Association (@NPCA) July 5, 2019
Other Parks
Planeta.com