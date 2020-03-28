Artichokes

Photo: Mike Mozart
Artichoke = a European plant resembling a thistle, cultivated for its large flower heads
California
In the United States, California provides nearly 100% of the U.S. crop, with about 80% of that being grown in Monterey County; there, Castroville proclaims itself to be “The Artichoke Center of the World” and holds the annual Artichoke Festival, scheduled for August 8-9, 2020, at the Monterey County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Monterey. Facebook
Translating: Artichoke
Spanish: Alcachofa
Artichoke
