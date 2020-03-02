Louise Kreher Forest Ecology Preserve and Nature Center

Auburn, Alabama – The mission of the Louise Kreher Forest Ecology Preserve is to provide programs, experiences, nature trails and natural habitats for education, study and relaxation for students and citizens of all ages while creating an atmosphere of discovery and stewardship toward our natural world.

Since its endowment to the Auburn University School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences, the Forest Ecology Preserve has continued to evolve into a first-class discovery and nature center with exciting programs offered throughout the year. In keeping with its mission, the Preserve fosters a greater sense of appreciation and understanding of our environment with many nature-based programs including:

• Discovery hikes and nature walks

• School programs and youth camps

• Adult workshops and classes

• Educational exhibits, tours and wildlife study

