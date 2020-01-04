Bushfires in Australia (2020)

Rolling coverage of the bushfires in Australia

Mourning a disappearing world as Australia burns – Globe and Mail

What’s the #bushfireoutlook across Australia for summer 2019/20? It has already been a challenging fire season & this is expected to continue. All states & the ACT are warning of increased fire danger as the fire season progresses https://t.co/4qSfnKJyqQ @AFACnews @ABCemergency pic.twitter.com/zchj78qO4n — BNHCRC (@bnhcrc) December 16, 2019

First Australian bushfire evacuees land in Melbourne https://t.co/61yUXwDtXq pic.twitter.com/JPbYqQ0EEH — Reuters (@Reuters) January 4, 2020

The nation's aerial firefighting centre called 4 years ago for a "national large air-tanker" fleet to confront a growing bushfire threat but was turned down in a federal government ruling that the task was one for the states | EXCLUSIVE https://t.co/HOeGaY1U83 #auspol #ausfires — The Age (@theage) January 3, 2020

There's so much pain and devastation at the moment, and so much to be done. But with the news that fires are in Budj Bim National Park, location of the World Heritage-listed Aboriginal landscape, we should think about the implications of #AustralianonFire for cultural heritage. — Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) January 3, 2020

"Fleeing for its life, this tiny kangaroo joey had nowhere left to run." https://t.co/AkQy0MOqjg — Extinction Symbol (@extinctsymbol) January 3, 2020

