Bushfires in Australia (2020)

MyWatch Screenshot @Landgate

Rolling coverage of the bushfires in Australia

The history of fire in Australia — and how it can help us face the bushfires of the future
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-02-03/inside-the-australian-bushfires-crisis/11890458
Tourism hit by bushfire crisis
After the inferno
Australia snubs Davos session on Australian fires – Politico
Australia fires: A visual guide to the bushfire crisis
The Age
Leaked report lays bare environmental devastation of Victorian fires – The Age
What if Australia Were Its Own Planet? – The Nation
Australia, where lies and conspiracy theories spread like bushfire – The Guardian
Ancient rock art at Carnarvon Gorge destroyed after walkway explodes in bushfire
A staggering 1 billion animals are now estimated dead in Australia’s fires – Vox
How to monitor the bushfires raging across Australia – The Conversation @AmandaGearing @ConversationEDU
Mourning a disappearing world as Australia burns – Globe and Mail
The pain and terror of these bushfires cannot be held in a single human heart – First Dog on the Moon
https://factcheck.afp.com/virtual-image-australian-bushfires-was-created-using-nasa-data-its-not-satellite-photo

Key Links
bnhcrc.com.au
bush fire outlook
Landgate
firewatch
mywatch
Tasmanian Fire Service
fire.tas.gov.au
Show Bushfires

Digital Earth Australia Hotspots
hotspots.dea.ga.gov.au
The Conversation
How to monitor
Notes: Ronda Green: The scale of these disasters is almost beyond comprehensive. After one of the earliest disasters – the burning of the heritage ecolodge of Binna Burra and neighbouring forest last September, I prepared this document (which needs eating for other regions) on helping wildlife that survived the fire but are lacking food, and sometimes also water and shelter. wildlifetourism.org.au/helping-wildlife-after-fire

