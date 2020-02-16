Bushfires in Australia (2020)

Rolling coverage of the bushfires in Australia

Headlines

The history of fire in Australia — and how it can help us face the bushfires of the future

Tourism hit by bushfire crisis

After the inferno

Australia snubs Davos session on Australian fires – Politico

Australia fires: A visual guide to the bushfire crisis

The Age

Leaked report lays bare environmental devastation of Victorian fires – The Age

What if Australia Were Its Own Planet? – The Nation

Australia, where lies and conspiracy theories spread like bushfire – The Guardian

Ancient rock art at Carnarvon Gorge destroyed after walkway explodes in bushfire

A staggering 1 billion animals are now estimated dead in Australia’s fires – Vox

How to monitor the bushfires raging across Australia – The Conversation @AmandaGearing @ConversationEDU

Mourning a disappearing world as Australia burns – Globe and Mail

The pain and terror of these bushfires cannot be held in a single human heart – First Dog on the Moon

Wangaratta

Wangaratta is recording some of the worst pollution in the world, rating 568 on the world air pollution index, almost double the hazardous rating of 300. Stay safe today everyone 😷https://t.co/8xIVcfYQME — Environment Victoria (@EnviroVic) January 15, 2020

Paul Parker

What could be more Australian than punishing a bloke who spoke up against authority https://t.co/XeiBJxM3NF — Ben Eltham (@beneltham) February 16, 2020

"You're finished because of your allegations and foul language against the prime minister of the country while representing the RFS." Firefighter Paul Parker from Nelligen sacked from RFS. #TheProjectTV #auspol #AustralianFires pic.twitter.com/cBevXZRjzi — David Marler (@Qldaah) February 16, 2020

Embedded Tweets

60 Minutes travels to fire-ravaged Australia, where over a billion animals are believed to have been killed. This Sunday: https://t.co/q3ZOZcAT0w pic.twitter.com/PBAKo7pTlO — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 15, 2020

Fire chief Greg Mullins says he and other firefighters warned Australia’s Prime Minister last April that bush fires would worsen, but he thinks they were largely ignored because they used the words “climate change” in their letter. https://t.co/TlRDHv3yYZ pic.twitter.com/eBMS8C8VRL — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 17, 2020

Today I have announced $50 million for an Emergency Wildlife and Habitat Recovery Package to support immediate work to protect wildlife and work with scientists, ecologists, communities and land managers to plan the… https://t.co/oMl6bTqlg4 — Sussan Ley (@sussanley) January 13, 2020

“There are simply no more excuses. We cannot allow political prejudice and vested interests to hold us up any longer.” Malcolm Turnbull, The Guardian https://t.co/pa94A2VaAQ — Terry Hughes (@ProfTerryHughes) January 11, 2020

"The fact is, the experience of Aboriginal peoples in the fire crisis engulfing much of Australia is vastly different to non-Indigenous peoples." Strength from perpetual grief: how Aboriginal people experience the bushfire crisis via @ConversationEDU: https://t.co/fgpyHyGOkj — Reconciliation Aus (@RecAustralia) January 10, 2020

This week’s column: In the face of a bushfire catastrophe, our national conversation is still run by politics https://t.co/IgW80WQW2E — Laura Tingle (@latingle) January 10, 2020

What’s the #bushfireoutlook across Australia for summer 2019/20? It has already been a challenging fire season & this is expected to continue. All states & the ACT are warning of increased fire danger as the fire season progresses https://t.co/4qSfnKJyqQ @AFACnews @ABCemergency pic.twitter.com/zchj78qO4n — BNHCRC (@bnhcrc) December 16, 2019

First Australian bushfire evacuees land in Melbourne https://t.co/61yUXwDtXq pic.twitter.com/JPbYqQ0EEH — Reuters (@Reuters) January 4, 2020

Helen Frost is one of the many ABC reporters doing a sterling job today. #AustraliaBushfires pic.twitter.com/52HsDYzaxt — Amanda Gearing (@AmandaGearing) January 4, 2020

The nation's aerial firefighting centre called 4 years ago for a "national large air-tanker" fleet to confront a growing bushfire threat but was turned down in a federal government ruling that the task was one for the states | EXCLUSIVE https://t.co/HOeGaY1U83 #auspol #ausfires — The Age (@theage) January 3, 2020

There's so much pain and devastation at the moment, and so much to be done. But with the news that fires are in Budj Bim National Park, location of the World Heritage-listed Aboriginal landscape, we should think about the implications of #AustralianonFire for cultural heritage. — Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) January 3, 2020

"Fleeing for its life, this tiny kangaroo joey had nowhere left to run." https://t.co/AkQy0MOqjg — Extinction Symbol (@extinctsymbol) January 3, 2020

I’m back! Here is a cartoon about the bushfires (it is not a sad one I am saving that up for later) Say hello to Bushfire Supremo Ian the Climate Denialist Potato! https://t.co/ZHlTBIwm58 — F Onthemoon (@firstdogonmoon) January 22, 2020

Notes: Ronda Green: The scale of these disasters is almost beyond comprehensive. After one of the earliest disasters – the burning of the heritage ecolodge of Binna Burra and neighbouring forest last September, I prepared this document (which needs eating for other regions) on helping wildlife that survived the fire but are lacking food, and sometimes also water and shelter. wildlifetourism.org.au/helping-wildlife-after-fire

