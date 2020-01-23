home Australia Australia Day / Invasion Day

Australia Day / Invasion Day

The date of January 26 is a contentious and contested in Australia where for some it celebrates nationhood and for others (the Indigenous and Aboriginal Australians) it is a day of mourning. January 26 is Australia Day and Invasion Day.

As an outsider keen on learning about Australian culture, the month of January is an annual refresher to the many cultures down under, a history both recent and ancient.

This page spotlights key links, recommended listening, embedded tweets, and related features.

Key Links
Recommended Listening
This history of Australia Day

Australia Day, should the date be moved? Indigenous perspectives

“There is hurt”: Parliament’s first Aboriginal minister on Australia Day debate – Indigenous frontbencher Ken Wyatt says Australia should wait to be a republic before changing the date of Australia Day.

Headlines
How Christians can unpack the baggage of colonialism this Australia Day
What flag are you waving?

Embedded Tweets

Features

