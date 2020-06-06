Australia Links

Australia Flag
Links related to Australia presented in somewhat random fashion aspiring to cover the continental country A-Zed:
Elsewhere on the Web
reddit.com/r/australia
Headlines
A sacred site showing 46,000 years of continual occupation and it’s completely legal to blow it up
Last week a priceless link to Australia’s indigenous past was destroyed by one of the biggest mining corporations in the world. Now in an embarrassing attempt to spin their way out of it… Rio Tinto is digging themselves in deeper.#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/WeoHgMHjup
— The Project (@theprojecttv) June 5, 2020
Last month, mining company Rio Tinto blew up a 46,000 year old sacred site at Juukan Gorge, Western Australia, reminiscent of Isis destroying ancient temples at Palmyra. The company had been warned, but went ahead. Protest tomorrow, 9th, at Rio Tinto, Hay Street, Perth, at 1pm.
— John Pilger (@johnpilger) June 7, 2020
Here’s what Captain Cook’s landing should be about
@CJCau
@timrayner01
@AustraliaGreat
@wildlife_aus
@drspacejunk
@RadioNational
@jones_ann
@firstdogonmoon
@Ringbalin
@farmer_kylie
@Parks_Australia
@ParksVictoria
@confusedmachine
@firstdogonmoon
@BigVolcano
@VicFarmrsMarkts
@PhillipAdams_1
@Australia
@bengroundwater
@bencubby
@joelwerner
@GhostWhoVotes
@bdimages
@ABCnewsIntern
@BookabeeYura
@EchidnaW
@DavidHuntGirt
@BluesfortheBush
@ModernOutback
@davpope
@Aust_Parliament
⚡️ “Australia”
https://twitter.com/i/moments/852633771211767808
Hashtags
#Straya
Adani Coal Mine
Why the controversial Adani mine could be a make-or-break election issue – SBS News
https://theconversation.com/amp/morrison-government-approves-next-step-towards-adani-coal-mine-115133
https://amp.smh.com.au/politics/federal/environment-minister-melissa-price-signs-off-on-adani-project-20190409-p51cc0.html
Buzzword Bingo
Aboriginal – AFL – Australia – Bala – Bush – Canberra – Commonwealth – Country – CSIRO – Cyclone – Didgeridoo – Distance – Drover – Elders – Emu – Eternity – Farmers’ Markets – Food – Fresh Water – Golden Gumboot – Great Barrier Reef – Great Dividing Range – Hinterlands – Inland Sea – Kangaroo – Koala – Lamington – Lucky – Macadamia Nut – Mining – Murray Darling – Native Title – Northern Territory – One-Term Government – Opal – Opera House – Outback – Oz – Parkes – Pub Test – Queensland – Salt Water – Sausage Democracy – Shire – Snap Election – Snowy River – Songlines – Sydney – Territory – Traditional Owners – Tucker – Tyranny of Distance – Uluru – Vegemite – Victoria – Welcome to Country – Westminster System
Bala = Brother (Torres Strait)
http://www.si.com/nba/2015/03/25/patty-mills-australia-san-antonio-spurs-bala-gregg-popovich
https://www.betootaadvocate.com
https://www.betootaadvocate.com/headlines/scotty-from-marketing-holds-focus-group-to-suss-out-if-hell-get-booed-at-the-sydney-test
Politics
Coalition – Constitution – Election – Greens – Constitutional Recognition – Labor – Leadership – Liberal – Parliament- Party – Preferences – Prime Minister – Same Sex Marriage
Trade
https://www.dfat.gov.au/trade/resources/investment-statistics/Pages/statistics-on-who-invests-in-australia
September 23-24 Blues for the Bush
http://www.bluesforthebush.org.au
https://www.facebook.com/BluesForTheBush
@BluesfortheBush
http://www.bluesforthebush.org.au/downloads/B4B%202016_EVENT%20PROGRAM_WEB_SPREADS.pdf
Hashtag: #BluesfortheBush
Where is Charles Darwin Reserve?
Charles Darwin Reserve is in the Mid West region of Western Australia. Approximately 380km North East of Perth. It is situated of Wanarra Rd which is accessible via the Great Norther Hwy or the Mullewa-Wubin Road. Full directions can be found here.
Who are the event organisers?
The Blues for the Bush is co-hosted by the Shire of Perenjori and Bush Heritage Australia. You can learn more about these organisations at their websites www.bushheritage.org.au and www.perenjori.wa.gov.au.
How much does it cost to attend?
The community open day which is held on Saturday 23rd September from 10.00am to 3.00pm is free and all comers are welcome. The Blues for the Bush concert is held on Saturday evening following the Open Day from 3.30pm – midnight and costs $70 for an adult and $25 for a child to attend (plus ticketing and credit card costs). Tickets to the concert can be purchased here or from the Shire of Perenjori.
http://www.australianhistoriespodcast.com.au
YouTube
Australias outback
Clarke and Dawe
News
http://www.abc.net.au/news
Ron Tandberg
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-01-08/the-age-cartoonist-ron-tandberg-dies/9312284
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2018/jan/08/ron-tandberg-fairfax-medias-walkley-award-winning-cartoonist-dies-age-74
Diversity
@thatsunilbadami
Seasons
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/counterpoint/2017-12-25/9122418
http://www.bom.gov.au/iwk
SAE Institute
SAE Institute – sae.edu.au – is a global network of 51 campuses in 25 countries. Established in Australia in 1976, SAE is dedicated to providing exceptional post-secondary education in the area of creative media technologies.
sae.edu.au
News
Facebook
@SAEInstituteAUS
Matthew Flinders / Bungaree
Grave of explorer Matthew Flinders found under London train station
Who was Matthew Flinders? Get up to speed on the man who mapped Australia
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-01-25/bungaree-australian-circumnavigate-country-matthew-flinders/10749476
Remembering Bungaree, the Indigenous explorer who helped Matthew Flinders https://t.co/msB6TPBiRr
— 🐧🎧🚀 Michael Barley (@theremonstrator) January 25, 2019
Jocelyn Bell Burnell
https://royalsociety.org/people/jocelyn-bell-burnell-11066
https://arstechnica.com/science/2018/09/jocelyn-bell-burnell-wins-3-million-prize-for-discovering-pulsars
abc 2019
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2019/jun/06/the-raid-on-the-abc-shows-we-need-a-law-to-protect-journalists-and-their-sources
Rn 2018
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2017/dec/06/abc-makes-big-changes-to-radio-progr
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2017/dec/06/abc-makes-big-changes-to-radio-programs-across-australia
https://www.radioinfo.com.au/news/abc-rn-announces-2018-lineup
https://www.radioinfo.com.au/news/lineup-changes-abc-local-and-regional-radio-2018
ABC overhauls radio lineup with revamped local programs and cuts to current affairs (2017)
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2017/nov/28/why-radio-nationals-fans-fear-death-by-a-thousand-cuts
General assembly
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/breakfast/vanishing-point-music-and-the-environment/9214516
http://themusic.com.au/music/streams/2017/10/11/album-premiere-the-general-assembly-vanishing-point
Manus
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/nov/24/the-shame-of-the-evil-being-done-on-manus-will-outlive-us-all
Eva Cox
https://www.wheelercentre.com/people/eva-cox
Women in tech
@bestqualitycrab
Cosmos
cosmosmagazine.com
Chaser
chaser.com.au
support
fundraiser-to-buy-josh-frydenberg-a-calculator
@chaser
Frydenberg says people shouldn't be penalised for fleeing persecution, as long as they're in his family https://t.co/PZA1OgwKcw
— 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚜𝚎𝚛 (@chaser) November 3, 2017
Fundraiser to buy Josh Frydenberg a calculator https://t.co/kzNiQ0iPqr
— 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚜𝚎𝚛 (@chaser) May 22, 2020
Charles Firth
usyd.edu.au (mp3)
Charles_Firth_(comedian)
manicstudios.tv
SSM
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-11-15/live-blog-same-sex-marriage-survey-results-ssm/9134066
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-10-24/australians-not-too-lazy-fore-same-sex-marriage-survey-vote/9081892
http://www.abc.net.au/triplej/programs/hack/same-sex-marriage-what-happens-now/9151918
Singers
Rick Price
Irwin Thomas
Things that are Big
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/drive/larry-the-lobster-goes-under-the-hammer/8879502
Podcast event
ozpod
@OzPodConference
extras
If you're into podcasts- either as a maker, listener or appreciator then @OzPodConference is for you! https://t.co/WqbYb5YrqV #OzPod2017
— Andrew Davies (@awrd) September 2, 2017
Section 44
Section_44_of_the_Constitution_of_Australia
https://twitter.com/BevanShields/status/897228937226371072
http://www.northerndailyleader.com.au/story/4852973/what-barnaby-said-when-other-pollies-got-caught-out-on-citizenship/
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-17/dual-citizenship-the-moment-we-could-have-avoided-this-mess/8807534
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-10-27/live-blog-high-court-delivers-judgement-on-citizenship-seven/9085032
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-17/dual-citizenship-the-moment-we-could-have-avoided-this-mess/8807534
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2017/10/27/australias-own-birther-controversy-may-bring-down-the-government
QandA
http://www.abc.net.au/tv/qanda
https://www.facebook.com/abcqanda
@QandA
https://www.youtube.com/user/abcqanda
https://www.youtube.com/user/abcqanda/videos
Do you know of any non-Indigenous bureaucrats in either Federal or State departments of Indigenous Affairs who are fluent in an Indigenous language?
We need the help from non-Indigenous Australia too. There is very much a campaign that we… all of our non-Indigenous and Indigenous and…other types of multicultural Australia can help us with also. So, if you can do that locally, I think that’s gonna go a long way.
Rugby
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-07-21/rugby-and-race-why-kiwis-thank-god-theyre-not-australian/8730776
Southern cross
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crux
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/awaye/the-use-and-abuse-of-the-southern-cross/8589540
http://variety.com/2017/film/reviews/we-dont-need-a-map-review-1202459819
Film
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-06-06/david-stratton-take-our-insanely-hard-aussie-film-quiz/8592606
First Dog
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/may/29/look-at-all-the-advice-from-white-people-it-must-be-reconciliation-week
Australia has a unique and charismatic animal fauna, but our state of knowledge about it is poor. Indeed species can go extinct before we even know of their existence. We have much to learn from our fauna, and a pressing need to do so.
Tim Dempster
http://biosciences.unimelb.edu.au/engage/native-australian-animals-trust#about
Hugh Mackay
https://theconversation.com/hugh-mackay-the-state-of-the-nation-starts-in-your-street-72264
Radio
https://www.radioinfo.com.au
Blogs
http://www.pelican-yoga.com
David Hunt
https://soundcloud.com/rum-rebels-ratbags
@DavidHuntGirt
https://omny.fm/shows/osher-gunsberg/ep-163-david-hunt
Triffids
The Triffids mark 30th anniversary of key album with performances
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keYoFOnuHMU
The_Triffids
Laura Tingle
Do we expect too much from governments? – Laura Tingle explains how People’s disillusion with politics is mainly a question of perception.
Quarterly Essay: Great Expectations
Quarterly Essay: Political Amnesia
Laura Tingle – profile
Markdown Addicts Australia
41
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5mnqxwErTk
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2319739/
https://www.facebook.com/41movie
http://screen-space.squarespace.com/features/2012/4/25/glenn-triggs-hotel-rooms-and-time-travel.html
Nick Brodie
http://www.nicholasdeanbrodie.com
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/latenightlive/australia-before-1787/7905034
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/arts/review/nick-brodies-kin-frames-australian-history-in-family-tree/news-story/5f37bf72feddea3cc302cd46a6a228b6
http://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/books/kin-review-nick-brodies-richly-multilayered-tale-of-australias-development-20150716-gidrte.html
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/lifematters/1787—what-was-happening-the-year-before-the-first-fleet/7807780
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/latenightlive/a-real-people27s-history-of-australia/6873276
Bibi Barba
http://www.bibibarba.com
http://copyright.com.au/bibi
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/awaye/case-in-point:-bibi-barba/7878510
https://viscopy.net.au/bibi-barba-shock-shared-at-rap-launch
https://www.buzzfeed.com/markdistefano/jobs-for-the-boys
Question: How Australian is the Outback Steakhouse?
Is it Australian-owned?
Are franchises open in Australia? https://www.outback.com/locations
Outback_Steakhouse
First Contact
https://theconversation.com/friday-essay-on-listening-to-new-national-storytellers-61291
Recommended Listening
Inside the Big day out
Great South Land – How did the search for spice lead to the charting of a continent?
Thelma Plum
Thelma_Plum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwZmBsi9KCQ
@ThelmaPlum
Double checking
47% of Australians are foreign born or have a parent who is from another country. (Magda Szubanski – LNL)
News
http://www.abc.net.au/7.30
http://www.abc.net.au/news/abcnews24
http://www.abc.net.au/news/photos
http://www.abc.net.au/tv/hamsterwheel
ABC Open
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/victoria/gallery-fni0fit3-1226708191571
43:45 “Prince Harry buys Queen Victoria burger in Perth. That’s a news story? Are we serious? We’re better than this”
http://theadelaideshow.com.au/podcast-episodes/091-thanks-for-joining-us-bryan-dawe/
Apps
Run that town
Clarke And Dawe
http://www.youtube.com/user/ClarkeAndDawe
http://www.abc.net.au/7.30/clarkedawe.htm
http://www.facebook.com/ClarkeAndDawe
http://www.twitter.com/mrjohnclarke
http://www.mrjohnclarke.com
http://www.noted.co.nz/archive/listener-nz-2008/john-clarke-remembered-the-man-who-found-our-funnybone
https://planeta.com/1704johnclarke
http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/mediawatch/audio/201840219/john-clarke-mocking-the-media
Adventure
Outer Edge
Agriculture
Australian Farm Institute
Biological Farmers of Australia
FarmDay
Permaculture Research Institute of Australia
Jerra Park
19th World Congress of Soil Science
CSIRO land and water
http://www.csiro.au/org/Sustainable-Agriculture-Flagship.html
Birchip Cropping Group
Radio National – Future Tense – The world’s first digital Global Soil Map
nuffield.com.au
Year of the farmer
Caring for our Country is one way the Australian Government funds environmental management of our natural resources by supporting communities, farmers and other land managers to protect Australia’s natural environment and sustainability.
Anthem
The Australian National Anthem – Australia Now
Australian National Anthem – Images Australia
Anzac Day
Archie Roach
http://www.archieroach.com.au
http://www.facebook.com/home.php?#/pages/Archie-Roach/114711520117
Archie Roach – Wikipedia
http://www.loreoftheland.com.au/indigenous/archie
http://www.facebook.com/home.php?#/pages/Archie-Roach/114711520117
https://play.google.com/music/m/Bvh3u3dbvfuspohtfz3a4fs3qs4?t=Let_Love_Rule
Architecture
Australia’s Modernism Top 10, Part 1
Australia’s Modernism Top 10, Part 2
http://www.architecture.com.au
http://www.engineersaustralia.org.au
http://www.greencities.org.au
http://www.gbca.org.au
Green Building Council of Australia
A tale of two buildings: The Sydney Opera House and Parliament House
Australian Modernism’s Top 10: Part Two https://t.co/18fegEurts
— Colin Bisset (@cdbisset) August 29, 2019
Arts and Culture
https://dailyreview.com.au/watch-katie-noonan-drill-malcolm-turnbull-arts-funding/44478
Joanna Murray Smith’s keynote address at the National Play Festival
http://creativeaustralia.arts.gov.au
http://theconversation.edu.au/joining-the-dots-indigenous-art-and-language-in-the-national-cultural-policy-12806
http://nationalculturalpolicy.com.au
Australia’s Culture Portal
2004 Australian Culture Now
John Olsen’s you beaut country
Art Tours
Palya Art Tours
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/booksandarts/helen-read-on-aboriginal-art/6423522
Astronomy
https://theconversation.com/southern-stars-the-decade-ahead-for-australian-astronomy-46339
http://www.ska.gov.au/multimedia/Documents/Publications/Factsheets/ASKAP_Overview-HR.pdf
Australia Day
Australian of the Year
Australian of the Year
Australian of the Year – Wikipedia
Awards
http://www.gourmettraveller.com.au/australian-gourmet-traveller-2010-travel-awards.htm
AIMIA Awards 2011
Backpacking
Adventure and Backpacking Conference
Backpacking Australia
Banks
National_Australia_Bank
http://www.nab.com.au/
Beaches
;http://101bestbeaches.com – https://www.facebook.com/101BestBeaches
Big Things
http://www.bigthings.com.au
http://www.australiantraveller.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=3248
http://www.thedaily.com.au/news/2009/mar/26/councils-pineapple-pledge/ (Queensland)
Biodiversity
2080: The future of Australia’s biodiversity. Hugh Possingham
The business of biodiversity
Blogs
Lost in Transit
http://www.grow-think.org/blog
http://grogsgamut.blogspot.mx
http://onlythedepthvaries.blogspot.com.au – @SalPiracha
http://anthroyogini.wordpress.com – @Amanda467
http://cpsu-csiro.org.au – @CSIROStaffghan
http://www.brianfurze.com.au – @brianfurze
Bookstores
https://www.bookoccino.com.au
http://www.bookworm.com.au
http://www.thenile.com.au
http://www.readings.com.au
Burke and Wills
http://mpegmedia.abc.net.au/rn/podcast/2010/10/bth_20101025.mp3
http://www.abc.net.au/rural/telegraph/content/2010/s3047344.htm
Burke_and_Wills_expedition
http://www.burkeandwills.net.au
http://www.abc.net.au/rn/bushtelegraph/features/burkeandwills/default.htm
Modern tourists following Burke and Wills across Australia
Indigenous perspective on Burke and Wills
Burke and Wills’ fatal error
Booze
http://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/feb/11/sydney-alcohol-policing-didnt-start-with-the-baird-government-lockout-laws
Bushfires
A horror bushfire season awaits southern Australia this summer as a result of the on-going drought, according to the latest forecast from the Bushfire Cooperative Research Centre.
http://www.bushfirecrc.com
You Tube
Publications
Seasonal bushfire outlook map – National 2008-9
http://sl.farmonline.com.au/news/nationalrural/agribusiness-and-general/general/horror-bushfire-season-ahead/1326212.aspx
http://www.aus-emaps.com/bushfires.html
Bushfire
Wildlife Rescue – Wires
Camels
Ships of the Desert: Camels in Australia – Camels were part of some of the important colonial expeditions into the Australian interior, and they carried the railway sleepers and telegraph poles that connected the vast continent and eventually opened it up to the rest of the world.
Caravan parks
Caravanning Qld
Go See Australia
Cartoons
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/opinion/cartoons
http://www.theage.com.au/photogallery/2005/10/04/1128191706446.html
First Dog at Crikey
http://www.theguardian.com/profile/first-dog-on-the-moon
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/firstdogonthemoon
Charity
http://www.givenow.com.au
Classifieds
http://www.tradingpost.com.au
Climate
Bureau of Meteorology (Weather Forecasts) – National Radar Loop
To see the Miriwoong calendars go to weather calendars
http://www.mirima.org.au/calendar
http://www.abc.net.au/news/specials/heatwave-tracker
http://satview.bom.gov.au
Interactive: 100 years of drought in Australia
Cyclones
Garnaut Review 2011
Australia – Climate of Our Continent – Bureau of Meteorology
Climate change in Australia: technical report 2007
How climate change will affect your backyard – CSIRO (podcast)
Climate Change in Australia
Climate of Australia – Wikipedia
Parliamentary committee on climate change website
National Tidal Centre website
National Sea Change Taskforce website
Gold Coast City Council website
Gold Coast City Cultural and Civic Precinct Master Plan Ideas Competition
Master of Design Future’s website
Australian Government report: Climate Change Risks to Australia’s Coasts
Climate change and our coast
1. Scientists believe the drought that has been plaguing southern Australia is caused by…
a) A dominant El Nino weather pattern bringing less rainfall to southern Australia
b) Temperature fluctuations in the Indian Ocean
c) Climate change leading to overall lower rainfall across Australia
d) Bad luck
Australia’s severe drought is being driven by temperature fluctuations in the Indian Ocean, scientists reported in February 2009. They investigated a climate pattern called the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). In its negative phase, the IOD is characterised by cool water to the west of Australia and warm water to the north, leading to winds that bring warm, moist, rain-bearing air to the continent. In the positive phase, water temperatures are reversed and less moisture travels to Australia. In the past 15 years the IOD has been either neutral or positive and in the last few years there were three consecutive positive phases, say the scientists.
Read the article: Indian Ocean driving Australia’s big dry
An estimated 4000 tonnes of dust settled on Sydney, while scientists calculated about three million tonnes landed in the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand, during the dust storm that hit the city in September. Measurements taken at the Sydney Institute of Marine Science in Sydney Harbour and 10 kilometres offshore two weeks after the dust storm showed a tripling of microscopic plant life, or phytoplankton.
Read the article: Dust storm triggers ocean bloom
Island koalas too close for comfort
Rainfall
For no other reason than because I was interested in seeing it (and couldn't find it anywhere), here's 117.8 years of Australian 24-month rainfall deficiencies. pic.twitter.com/yt40o4bSOv
— Tim Baxter #AboriginalLivesMatter (@timinmitcham) October 6, 2019
Coasts
Coastal Watch
Coasts and Oceans – Department of the Environment
Oz coasts
Consumers
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission
Bikes
http://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/media-releases/wheeling-out-new-cycling-safety-package
https://github.com/mareebiketouroz/audiotour
@mareebiketouroz
Deserts
Semi-arid and arid lands (‘deserts’) cover over two-thirds of Australia.
http://www.desertknowledge.com.au
http://www.desertknowledge2008.com
http://www.desertknowledgecrc.com.au
Realising the potential of desert environments – ABC
Listen Now //- 24122008// |Download Audio //- 24122008//
Nearly three quarters of Australia is desert, you know. Consequently, most of our population centres have built up around the edges of the continent.
Recent discussion around deserts here have focused on the viability of remote Indigenous communities, with remote Australia being described by some as a ‘failed state’ … referring to the difficulty maintaining infrastructure like health and housing. But it’s a bitter contradiction — Australia’s deserts and the people living there contribute over ninety billion dollars to Australia’s gross revenue. That’s according to the Desert Knowledge Cooperative Research Centre.
In early November this year, over 300 people got together in Alice Springs to discuss the potential of desert environments. A sixth of the world’s population live in desert regions … and the conference examined the potential of these environments to generate energy, food, knowledge and industry. Sharing and developing knowledge of desert environments seems particularly relevant given climate change.
Dick Smith
Dick_Smith_(entrepreneur)
Dick_Smith_(retailer)
Dick_Smith_Foods
http://vimeo.com/57966280
http://www.dicksmithfoods.com.au
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/latenightlive/dick-smith/3967200
Didgeridoo
Didgeridoo
Australia Greens After Record Rains – Earth Observatory (2010)
Drought in Southeast Australia – Earth Observatory (2005)
Energy
Stubborn Mule
Beyond Zero Emissions
University of Newcastle – Coal production research forecast
Grattan Institute- Energy Programs
The zero carbon jump
Coal
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/breakfast/whitehaven-hoax/4457546
Burning desire to put coal industry out to pasture – Sydney Morning Herald
Environment
Eco Shop
Australia Conservation Foundation
Ecosustainable Hub Australia
Coasts and Oceans – Department of the Environment
Ethical Consumer Guide
Rainforest Way
Greening Australia
Wilderness Society – An olive branch offered at the Wilderness Society (04.2010)
Australian Environmental Grantmakers Network
http://www.tec.org.au –
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Total-Environment-Centre/187360609812?ref=search&sid=100000537090013.3946278935..1
http://www.thegreenpages.com.au
- Sustainable Australia Report 2013 Conversations with the Future – May 2013 (Limit of one copy only – order printed copy)
Fashion
Akubra
Finance
http://www.afr.com
http://www.businessspectator.com.au
Flag
http://www.ausflag.com.au – @ausflag
http://www.smh.com.au/opinion/society-and-culture/utterly-jack-of-the-mother-countrys-flag-20120804-23m3n.html
http://newsfeed.time.com/2013/01/31/could-australia-get-a-new-flag
https://researchers.anu.edu.au/researchers/blaxland-jc – @JohnBlaxland1
https://theconversation.com/wave-its-a-flag-for-all-australians-27284
Food
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-01-26/top-10-iconic-foods-to-celebrate-on-australia-day/9355460
http://sydney.edu.au/environment-institute/blog/cash-commodities-or-cultural-icons-the-two-world-story-of-australian-bushfoods/
http://www.australianfoodsovereigntyalliance.org/peoples-food-plan/
http://wp.localharvest.org.au – https://www.facebook.com/localharvest.org.au?sk=wall –
http://www.abc.net.au/rural/telegraph/content/2012/s3434800.htm
Back ‘o’ Bourke Tails And How To Cook ‘Em
Food on Friday – camp cooking
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/earshot/the-origins-of-the-neenish-tart/7585914
Australian cuisine – Meat pie, pavlova, lamingtons – is there such a thing as a national Australian dish? Today Australian cuisine is a mix of cooking styles from all over the world. You particularly see that in the variety of restaurants. But how about our home cooking? What defines Australian cuisine and the Australian eating culture?
De Groots Best Restaurants
Food Standards Australia New Zealand
http://cityfoodgrowers.com.au
http://www.acn.net.au/articles/foodanddrink
http://slowfoodaustralia.com.au
http://www.gourmettraveller.com.au
http://www.ausfoodnews.com.au
http://www.gourmettraveller.com.au
http://foodwatch.com.au
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/rnfirstbite
http://www.bizzylizzysgoodthings.com/blog/macadamia-ice-cream-in-a-wattleseed-honey-sandwich
Organic Growers Australia
Biological Farmers of Australia
Australian Certified Organic
Demeter Biodynamic Agriculture Australia
Australia’s Organic Directory (website of Environment Society of Australia)
Bathurst Agricultural Research Station
Farmers Markets
Seasonal food
Australian Food and Grocery Council
Green Tucker
ABC News – Government pulls plug on grocery choice
Choice
Australian Food News
>Australian National Retailers Association
http://signup.foodorbit.com/
Beets on a hamburger
http://www.seriouseats.com/2008/05/serious-sandwiches-the-aussie-burger.html
http://bitten.blogs.nytimes.com/2009/05/08/burgers-the-australian-way
http://www.chow.com/blog/2008/11/throw-a-beet-on-the-barbie
http://freakonomics.blogs.nytimes.com/2008/11/18/a-beet-paradox
http://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/restaurants-and-bars/10-top-burgers-20120625-20y4b.html
Bush tucker
Aboriginal Trail home page
Better Health Channel – Aboriginal diet and nutrition
Bush food of Australia
Aboriginal Bush Tucker
Bush Tucker Plants or Bush Food – Australian native food plants
Cultivating bush tucker
http://anfil.org.au
- Aniseed Myrtle
- Bush Tomatoes
- Lemon Myrtle
- Davidson Plums
- Desert Limes
- Fingerlimes
- Kakadu Plums
- Pepperberry
- Pepperleaf
- Quandong
- Riberries
- Wattle Seed
Damper
Pavlova
Small is beautiful
http://sl.farmonline.com.au/news/nationalrural/agribusiness-and-general/political/small-players-want-say-in-big-food-policy/1923557.aspx
Australian Food Sovereignty Alliance (AFSA)
Farmer’s Markets
Australian Farmers’ Markets Association
Is Australia in danger of farmers market saturation? – Bush Telegraph
Victorian Farmers’ Markets Association – @VicFarmrsMarkts
Bendigo Community Farmers’ Market – https://www.facebook.com/BendigoMarket
Development
Oxfam Australia
Fairfax
http://www.fairfax.com.au
Fairfax_Media
Festivals
http://www.abc.net.au/local/sites/festivals/default.htm
Film
How does film-induced tourism affect a country town?
http://nfsa.gov.au
http://www.umbrellaent.com.au
Foundations
http://www.hollows.org.au
Gardens
opengarden.org.au
organicgardener.com.au
floriadeaustralia.com
Geology
gsa.org.au
http://www.aesc2010.gsa.org.au
The drama of rocks
>Answer to opal mystery shows Red Centre’s links to Red Planet
Government
Australia Bureau of Statistics
Bureau of Rural Sciences
Great Artesian Basin
http://www.savethebasin.com
Heritage
http://www.heritageatrisk.org.au
http://www.nrm.gov.au
Australian Heritage Council
History
Moving forward, looking back
Alfred Deakin Research Institute website
Australian Policy and History Network website
A Merciless Place – When Britain was defeated in the American War of Independence, it had nowhere to send its criminals. Australia wasn’t an option at the time but the British did have many slave-trading ports in West Africa. These convicts could fill the ranks of British soldiers who guarded the forts and their human cargo, kept there before they were shipped to North America, South America and the West Indies. What happened to many of these convicts during Britain’s disastrous West African scheme that led to the colonisation of Australia, is told in a new book by Dr. Emma Christopher
Lost histories of Australia – There are many important accounts of our history which have been overlooked.
http://www.sbs.com.au/nitv/article/2016/04/20/lest-we-forget-why-we-need-remember-frontier-wars
Holidays
http://www.australia.gov.au/topics/australian-facts-and-figures/public-holidays
Homeless
thebigissue.org.au
Hotels
Queensland Hotels Association
Australian Hotels Association
Humor
The Bladder
The_Adventures_of_Lano_and_Woodley
Huts
The Kosciuszko Huts Association (KHA) is an organisation of concerned people who care about the preservation, maintenance and history of the huts in the Kosciuszko (NSW) and Namadgi (ACT) National Parks.
Mountain Huts Preservation Society – Facebook (Tasmania)
Huts in the wild – Bush Telegraph
Huts and the imagination – By Design
Identity
convictcreations.com/research/identity.htm
Jandamarra
Jandamarra
The search for Jandamarra’s head
Jorg Imberger
http://www.abc.net.au/rural/telegraph/content/2009/s2726385.htm
http://www.postgraduate.uwa.edu.au/research-leaders/imberger
Landcare
http://theconversation.com/is-the-coalitions-green-army-good-news-for-landcare-17936
http://www.landcareonline.com.au
http://www.nrm.gov.au
http://www.flickr.com/photos/31832111@N05
Lighthouses
Lighthouses of Australia
http://www.abc.net.au/perth/lighthouses
Mail / Post Office
http://auspost.com.au
https://www.sendle.com – http://support.sendle.com/knowledgebase/articles/442548
Maps
Water Sports Map
Marketing
Where the hell is Lara’s line?- Courier Mail
Matilda
interactive website
The Matilda Myth
Mining
Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC)
http://australianethical.com.au/news/truth-behind-mining-boom
http://www.miningaustralia.com.au
@LockTheGate
Migration
http://www.sbs.com.au/immigrationnation
Major Thomas Mitchell
Thomas Livingstone Mitchell: Mapping maestro
Celebrations in central Victoria commemorate the 175th anniversary of Major Mitchell’s expedition
Australia Felix – 175 years on
View Major Mitchell’s Australia Felix expedition, 1836 in a larger map
Mountains
Mountains of Australia – Wikipedia
Murray Darling
The basin covers 14% of Australia’s land mass generates 40% of our income derived from agricultural production. It’s home to more than 2 million people and a further 1.3 million people, including the population of Adelaide who are reliant on its water resources.
Murray Darling Basin – Wikipedia
Murray Darling Basin Authority
Weirs, barrages and rhetoric – Bush Telegraph
The Murray Darling Basin Draft Plan
http://www.abc.net.au/news/stories/2010/10/08/3033366.htm
http://www.environmentvictoria.org.au/save-the-murray
Murray-Darling Basin Plan leaked before release next week (2011)
The proposed Basin Plan for consultation
The Murray Mouth Controversy
One place, Many Stories: Murray Darling-Basin
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/mar/02/5bn-used-to-safeguard-murray-darling-from-drought-largely-in-vain-says-study
@md_basin_auth
https://twitter.com/md_basin_auth/status/843622384036855809
http://www.naturalresources.sa.gov.au/samurraydarlingbasin/parks-and-places/parks-in-the-region
https://twitter.com/nrsamdb/status/883815514275024896
5fbbd33b-d7f4-4d9a-bc96-042c8ff78a11|1ebd810e-cb1c-4f60-8dff-a19e015e6c68|Local Places Guide
Museums
Australian War Memorial
National Museum of Australia (Canberra)
Museum Victoria
Powerhouse Museum
Music
An interactive guide to the wild, the weird and the vernacular in Australian music
http://ericbogle.net
Folk Art Alliance
Dead Can Dance – Wikipedia
Paul Kelly
Australian music centre
http://www.musicaustralia.org
http://www.australianmusiccentre.com.au
http://www.triplejunearthed.com
http://themusic.com.au
Ngarukuruwala
http://www.australianmusiccentre.com.au
http://www.australianmusiccentre.com.au/artist/harris-sebastian – @aukkestrelmusic
Tame_Impala
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFptt7Cargc
http://www.amws.com.au
Music Shows
Live Set
Music Show
Into the music
Weekend Planet
Wide Open Road
Music Festivals
http://www.tamworthcountrymusic.com.au
Elena Kats-Chernin
Elena_Kats-Chernin
Elena Kats-Chernin: Dreams, Energies and Spirits
Neighbour Day
Australia’s annual celebration of community is held on the last Sunday in March
http://www.neighbourday.org
@NeighbourDay
Norfolk Island
Norfolk_Island
http://www.norfolk.gov.nf
Norfolk Island fails self governing experiment
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Norfolk-Island-National-Park-and-Botanic-Garden/352922925338
Outback
Outback Now
Photos
Picture Australia
Photographers
Wayne Quilliam
Poetry
Ern Malley Hoax
A secret history of Australian poetry
Henry Reynolds
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Reynolds_(historian)
https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/latenightlive/henry-reynolds-history/11004154
Peter Dutton
https://www.news.com.au/finance/work/leaders/the-man-who-could-be-australias-next-prime-minister/news-story/6ae136b65496baf4dae41e09e61410a0
https://junkee.com/peter-dutton-stolen-generation/172100
https://www.peterdutton.com.au/
@PeterDutton_MP
Mallee
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/the-history-listen/gone-mallee-part-one:-driving-on-an-ancient-sea/9766698
Policy
The Interpreter – Lowy Institute for International Policy
http://apo.org.au
Politics
Prime_Minister_of_Australia
Australian Labour Party – @australianlabor
Australia Greens
http://greensmps.org.au – @GreensMPs
Australian Greens – Wikipedia
Bob Brown – Wikipedia
http://www.openaustralia.org
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/lifematters/take-your–best-shot/4957314
Politics: Greens
http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/greens-senator-scott-ludlams-blunt-speech-to-an-almost-empty-room-goes-viral-20140306-348zx.html
Politicians
Alexander_Downer
Portals
e-Travel Blackboard
Crikey – @crikey_news
About Australia
The Aussie Pub
Publishers
http://spunc.com.au
http://www.affirmpress.com.au
Radio National
http://www.abc.net.au/rn
Radio National Editor’s blog
http://twitter.com/radionational
http://www.facebook.com/radionational
http://www.youtube.com/abcradionational
http://www.abc.net.au
http://www.abc.net.au/tours/ultimo
http://www.abcfriends.org.au – https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfTheAbc – @FriendsoftheABC
https://storify.com/ronmader/ultimo
http://about.abc.net.au/how-the-abc-is-run/what-guides-us/freedom-of-information/foi-disclosure-log
http://about.abc.net.au/our-abc-our-future/
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2014-11-24/mark-scott-announces-abc-job-cuts/5913082
Radio_National
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/archived
https://theconversation.com/is-this-the-beginning-of-the-end-of-the-abc-as-we-know-it-34536
http://www.thesaturdaypaper.com.au/news/media/2014/11/29/what-mark-scott-really-doing-with-the-abc-cuts/14171796001308#.VH0nAGTF9jy
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/sundayextra/5964158
@TheRealPBarry
Blog http://ronmader.wordpress.com/2014/11/24/abccuts
RN is the ABC’s national ideas network. With more than 60 distinct programs including the latest in arts culture, current affairs, health, religion, science, technology and social history, RN is a vital element of the contemporary Australian conversation.
Q. Would you approve or disapprove of cutting funding to the ABC? Total approve: 21%. Total disapprove 61% pic.twitter.com/JNqHjkjRtr
— Tim Beshara (@Tim_Beshara) November 24, 2014
Radio (Other)
http://www.thewire.org.au – http://twitter.com/thewireradio
http://www.2gb.com
https://www.radioinfo.com.au
http://www.sportfm.com.au –
http://www.sportfm.com.au/media/CS3sampleLive.swf
http://www.triplem.com.au
Apparently this is how I need to sound for radio…
Redfern Speech
http://www.smh.com.au/opinion/politics/on-that-historic-day-in-redfern-the-words-i-spoke-were-mine-20100825-13s5w.html
Redfern_Park_Speech
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/commentary/redfern-speech-flatters-writer-as-well-as-orator/story-e6frgd0x-1225910609841
http://naa12.naa.gov.au/scripts/Imagine.asp?B=5006022&I=1&SE=1
Rock Art
Centre for Rock Art Studies UWA
ABC Science – Debate over industry impact on WA rock art
ABC News – Megafauna cave painting could be 40,000 years old
ABC Radio National – Awaye!: Rock of the ages
Rock-art
Protect Australia’s Spirit – a campaign to save our rock art
Australia’s first chair in rock art, Professor Paul Tacon, launched a campaign called Protect Australia’s Spirit.
Traditional owners welcome rock art register – SBS
Royal Commission
Royal_Commission
http://www.royalcommission.org.au
Science
Our Future World
Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)
Australian skeptics
Australian Academy of Science – https://www.youtube.com/user/ScienceAcademyAu – https://www.facebook.com/AustralianAcademyofScience –
@Science_Academy
Government plan won’t save Great Barrier Reef: Academy
Australia’s National Science Week: 15 – 23 August, 2015 #natsciwk
Australia · scienceweek.net.au
@Aus_ScienceWeek
Seafood
Australia’s Sustainable Seafood Guide
Seafood Experience Australia
The Australian Marine Conservation Society
Eat fish (ethically)
Signage
Standard Recycling Signs – Environment NSW
Sport
Australian Institute of Sport
Communication and Media Studies, Monash University
Sport Studies, University of Canberra
Australian Sports Commission, Ethics in Sport
St. James Ethics Centre, Sport
http://www.abc.net.au/rn/australiatalks/stories/2009/2746182.htm
The Future of Sport in Australia
Australian Institute of Sport
Australian Canoeing
Independent Sport Panel
ABC Grandstand – Goal posts shift in sport overhaul
ABC News Video – Olympic Committee insulted by sport-funding report
http://afl.com.au
http://www.baseball.com.au
http://web.theabl.com.au
http://www.theroar.com.au
http://www.skysportsradio.com.au
@AUSTbaseball @TeamAusBaseball
http://trove.nla.gov.au/ndp/del/article/23192019?searchTerm=soccer%20men%20after%20boy&searchLimits=l-title=13
http://eonsports.com.au
http://eonsports.com.au/listen-live
@EONSportsRadio
Sporting Goods
http://www.ballsports.com.au
http://www.rugbyleaguestore.com.au
Technology
http://delimiter.com.au
http://delimiter.com.au/2011/01/24/a-guide-to-australia-for-visiting-tech-celebrities
Television
http://australianetwork.com
Trains
http://www.gsr.com.au
@GreatSthnRail
Transportation
The Car Pool
Road Conditions Reports Site
Trees
National Tree Day
http://www.heritagefruitssociety.org.au/
Universities and Research Centers
Outdoor and Environmental Education – La Trobe University
Australian Catholic University
Australia Institute
Macquarie University
Charles Darwin University
University of Newcastle
University of Western Sydney
Macquarie Globe
William Angliss Institute
http://theconversation.edu.au
http://www.unisa.edu.au
http://www.cwu.edu
Knowledge_Nation
Volunteering
http://govolunteer.com.au
Water
Water – The Age
Water Trail – CERES
Land and Water Australia
Average annual and monthly rainfall
The Climate Series: Mike Young on Australia’s water in a time of climate change
In this Climate Series conversation, one of the nation’s leading water experts Mike Young talks to Age environment reporter Adam Morton about water in a time of climate change. They discuss the extent of the nation’s water shortages and the outlook for the future, strategies for coping with the likely ongoing deficit, the troubles of the Murray-Darling system and much more. Professor Mike Young is a member of the Wentworth Group, Executive Director of University of Adelaide’s Environment Institute, Chief Research Scientist at CSIRO Land and Water, and a Fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences.
The CSIRO has released its most comprehensive study yet into the future of the Murray-Darling basin. It shows by 2030 there’ll be 50 per cent less water flowing in the southern end of the Murray than now, if the drought continues.
http://www.abc.net.au/rural/telegraph/content/2006/s2427906.htm
The Murray Darling system is dying from the mouth up. In the midst of the rhetoric, the drought and our competing demands, an entire ecosystem and its people, are running out of time. One of the constant cries from people at the end of the river system is for some kind of single vision – an entity that can leap frog state politics and individual catchments to calculate a balance of flow and allocation that’s both accurate, independent and truly sustainable. The Murray Darling Basin Authority only began life in December last year and is now reviewing the special drought sharing arrangements for the Murray.These special water sharing arrangements between New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia have been in place since June 2007 as the normal sharing arrangements did not provide for the extreme and prolonged drought conditions that the Basin has been suffering.
http://www.abc.net.au/rural/telegraph/content/2006/s2477323.htm
http://mpegmedia.abc.net.au/rn/podcast/current/audioonly/bth_20090129.mp3
The Great Artesian Basin
http://www.nrw.qld.gov.au/water/gab
Great_Artesian_Basin
http://www.gabcc.org.au/index.aspx
http://www.environment.gov.au/water/environmental/groundwater/gabsi.html
Filing
Australian Collaboration
Waste Wise Events
Convict Creations
Ticketek
Rainforest Rescue
Lismore Tourism
A walk in the park – ABC
Local Tourism: Your guide to tourism and local governments
Anna Wearne Trust
Northern Rivers Tourism
http://www.generationalliance.com
http://www.thepunch.com.au
Conservation Covenant
Conservation Covenant Concessions
Conservation covenant concession
Nature Conservation Covenant Program
Covenant program components
Conservation covenant concessions
Outdoor Australia
http://outdooraustralia.typepad.com
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Australian-Geographic-Outdoor/119577388923
http://www.australiangeographic.com.au
Environment
http://www.abc.net.au/rn/subjects/environment
Markets
http://www.farmersmarkets.org.au
http://www.abc.net.au/rural/telegraph/content/2009/s2693041.htm – mp3
soundcloud
https://soundcloud.com/green-and-gold-rugby
https://soundcloud.com/nfsaaustralia
https://soundcloud.com/nationallibraryaustralia
https://soundcloud.com/the-betoota-advocate
Wine
Yalumba
http://www.winedayout.com – @WineDayOut
Surveys
Australia Survey
- Edward_John_Eyre
- http://adbonline.anu.edu.au/biogs/A010346b.htm
- Journals of Expeditions of Discovery into Central Australia and Overland from Adelaide to King George’s Sound in the Years 1840-1: Sent By the Colonists of South Australia, with the Sanction and Support of the Government: Including an Account of the Manners and Customs of the Aborigines and the State of Their Relations with Europeans — Complete (English) (as Author)
- Journals of Expeditions of Discovery into Central Australia and Overland from Adelaide to King George’s Sound in the Years 1840-1: Sent By the Colonists of South Australia, with the Sanction and Support of the Government: Including an Account of the Manners and Customs of the Aborigines and the State of Their Relations with Europeans — Volume 01 (English) (as Author)
- Journals of Expeditions of Discovery into Central Australia and Overland from Adelaide to King George’s Sound in the Years 1840-1: Sent By the Colonists of South Australia, with the Sanction and Support of the Government: Including an Account of the Manners and Customs of the Aborigines and the State of Their Relations with Europeans — Volume 02 (English) (as Author)
Accommodation
Hotel Link
Travel Lodge
Wotif
Sydney
MGSM Executive Hotel
Sydney – Hotel Link
Byron Bay
Arts Factory
2020
Australia 2020
car rental
http://www.rentabomb.com.au
labels
http://www.accc.gov.au
Wikipedia
Anzac Day
Australia Institute
Boomerang
Kangaroo
Monkey Grip
Reg Sprigg
Southern Cross
Tim Flannery
Tall poppy syndrome
Tasman Sea
Videos
From little things big things grow
Get Up Australia
Gunns and labor
River’s End
Sport: a panel discussion with William McInnes, Gideon Haigh and John Harms. Adelaide Writers’ Week
From little things big things grow
A humorous look Gunns, the Tasmanian Government and old growth forestry logging in Tasmania – John Clarke and Brian Dawe
Filing
Australian Rainforest Conservation Society
- Australian Conservation Foundation
- Australian Marine Conservation Society
- Brisbane & Regional Environment Council
- Brisbane Rainforest Action & Information Network
- Community Biodiversity Network
- Communities for a Charcoal-Free South Coast (NSW)
- Fraser Island Defenders Organisation
- Gold Coast and Hinterland Environment Council
- National Parks Association of Queensland
- National Tarkine Coalition
- Nature Conservation Council of New South Wales
- Noosa Parks Association
- Queensland Conservation Council
- Rainforest Rescue
- The Wilderness Society
- Wildlife Preservation Society of Queensland
- World Wide Fund for Nature
Government 2.0 Taskforce webpage
http://www.smh.com.au/travel/blogs/the-backpacker/why-im-not-a-proud-aussie-20130116-2cs1z.html
Desert
Simpson_Desert
http://www.nma.gov.au/research/centre_for_historical_research/the_centres_people/dr_mike_smith/into_the_desert
Trails
Australia’s Bicentennial National Trail is a 5330-kilometer route through Australian bush, wilderness and mountain areas
http://www.nationaltrail.com.au
Lyrebird TV
http://au.youtube.com/user/NPWSnorthern2007
http://www.flickr.com/photos/25238154@N02
Wandarra nyundu
guurrbitours.blogspot.com
Torres Strait
Torres Strait Islands: Pearlshelling, Treaty, the Sea and Joh
With the announcement of a referendum on the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the constitution, Rear Vision asks: what do we know about the history of the people from the second half of that phrase? How is it that Australia recognises two different groups of Indigenous people?
Winton
Winton is the birthplace of QANTAS and the home of Waltzing Matilda, Dinosaurs and Opals.
http://www.experiencewinton.com.au
Walking with Dinosaurs…in Winton
Wordle
http://wordle.net/gallery/wrdl/198885/planeta
Art at the heart – A total of 950 delegates met in the desert town of Alice Springs for Regional Arts Australia’s sixth biennial conference art at the heart. The conference held from 3-5 October 2008 provided artists, arts workers and arts volunteers the opportunity to gather, discuss, perform and celebrate the arts and cultural achievements of regional Australia. The program was hosted by the Northern Territory Government through Arts NT in collaboration with the Alice Springs Town Council. The Australian Government supported the conference through the Regional Arts Fund, the Australia Council for the Arts supported the artistic program and the Australian Government Department of Families, Housing, Community Services and Indigenous Affairs supported the Indigenous participation in the conference.
Regional Arts Australia’s seventh national biennial conference – …. a cool change is coming – Launceston,Tasmania, August 2010. More information is available on www.regionalarts.com.au
Red Mob Wangka Man
http://www.abc.net.au/rn/awaye/stories/2008/2288738.htm
Rethinking our Place in Nature
http://www.acu.edu.au/ACU_National/Schools/philosophy/the_wednesday_lectures/the_2008_wednesday_lectures
– The School of Philosophy at ACU National
Video – Clive Hamilton: Consumerism, Self-Creation and Prospects for a New Ecological Consciousness
http://www.themonthly.com.au/tm/node/1047
Ross Garnaut on the costs and benefits of climate change mitigation – The Monthly
Ross Garnaut presents key findings of the Garnaut Climate Change Review (commissioned by the Commonwealth, State and Territory governments), which examines the impacts, challenges and opportunities of climate change for Australia.
Gina Rinehart
http://www.newyorker.com/reporting/2013/03/25/130325fa_fact_finnegan
Rudd/Gillard
Sarah Ferguson: The Killing Season Uncut
http://www.abc.net.au/local/stories/2016/05/03/4454367.htm
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/conversations/sarah-ferguson/7383976
Kevin Rudd – Wikipedia
@JuliaGillard
http://www.abc.net.au/news/programs/killing-season
http://www.abc.net.au/news/programs/killing-season/episode-1
http://www.abc.net.au/news/programs/killing-season/episode-2
http://www.abc.net.au/news/programs/killing-season/episode-3
Bikes
Maree Bike Tour Oz – @mareebiketouroz
Reef
The Rudd government has set up a 200-million dollar Reef Rescue plan. One of the key elements is to reduce the high rate of pesticides, sediment and fertiliser that runs off farms along the north Queensland coast, many of which are sugar plantations.
http://www.abc.net.au/rural/telegraph/content/2006/s2373047.htm
RESEARCH
http://www.tra.australia.com
MARKETING
Why the bloody hell they aren’t coming – Eddie McGuire
“The world economy is on the fritz, people are staying close to home. And just as Paul Hogan was the face of Australia, well, Paul Hogan remains the face of Australia! We need more than shrimps on the barbie and babes in bikinis on beaches. You can do that nearly everywhere else in the world. Cheaper and more conveniently … As romantic as it used to be to imagine Australia as a happy-go-lucky Crocodile Dundee backwater, that now works against us. The first thing people ask when contemplating going somewhere a bit different is “how safe is it?” The only news people hear about Australia and tourism is Ivan Milat, the Backpacker murders, people being left out among man-eating sharks on dive tours off Queensland, crocodile attacks and the world’s deadliest spiders. Tickets, anyone?”
Glass House Mountains National Park
http://www.epa.qld.gov.au/projects/park/index.cgi?noback=1&parkid=112
The great race: Mapping the Australian coastline
Who was the first to map the entire Australian coastline? Was it the British or the French? David Hill presents a gripping account of the competition between those early explorers and their journeys into the unknown.
Ludwig Leichhardt
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2013-06-18/l-marks-the-spot-in-ludwig-leichhardt-research/4761628
Ludwig_Leichhardt
http://www.theguardian.com/science/2013/may/31/what-really-happened-ludwig-leichhardt
http://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/books/lost-soul-rides-into-the-sunset-20120607-1zx6r.html
Leichhardt’s Brass – A musical adventure across the Australian desert in search of Ludwig Leichhardt.
In the footsteps of explorer Ludwig Leichhardt
Australian Environment Foundation
http://aefweb.info
Australian_Environment_Foundation
http://www.sourcewatch.org/index.php/Australian_Environment_Foundation
http://www.abc.net.au/mediawatch/transcripts/s3458728.htm
2013 Election
2013 election
debate
http://www.crikey.com.au/2013/01/30/gillards-d-day-pm-calls-election-for-sep-14
http://www.crikey.com.au/2013/01/30/julia-gillards-press-club-speech-a-plan-for-certainty-and-security
http://www.sbs.com.au/insight/episode/watchonline/569/Election-Special
Australian_federal_election,_2013
http://www.abc.net.au/news/elections/federal/2013/calculator
http://www.abc.net.au/4corners/stories/2013/07/04/3796095.htm
http://www.themonthly.com.au/blog/monthly/2013/09/04/1378255980/election-night-bingo
http://www.alp.org.au/overseas
http://www.abc.net.au/votecompass
http://www.abc.net.au/environment/articles/2013/09/03/3839806.htm
@senatormilne
Hashtag: #ausvotes
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/politicsinthepub
http://storify.com/marcusod/tweeting-the-election-from-gaffe-gags-to-breaking
http://youtu.be/grqp-JQMFuM
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2013-09-06/21-things-vote-compass-revealed-federal-election/4939224
http://theconversation.com/election-2013-issues-the-full-package-17844
2010 Election
http://www.sbs.com.au/vote2010
http://www.abc.net.au/elections/federal/2010
http://www.abc.net.au/tv/gruentransfer/gruennation
Our nod to the federal election campaign and an update on Gov 2.0 initiatives
Corrections
http://correctionsjobs.vic.gov.au
TV Links
Utopia_(Australian_TV_series)
malcolm turnbull
http://www.malcolmturnbull.com.au
@TurnbullMalcolm
http://www.9news.com.au/national/2015/09/14/15/51/malcolm-turnbull-requests-ballot-for-liberal-leadership
Alice Gorman
http://zoharesque.blogspot.com.au
The_Anthropocene_in_the_Solar_System (PDF)
@drspacejunk
https://planeta.com/drspacejunk
Peter Garrett
http://www.petergarrett.com.au
Peter_Garrett
http://www.environment.gov.au/minister/archive/index.html
The Australia Institute
http://www.tai.org.au
http://www.tai.org.au/content/great-barrier-bleached
Great Barrier Bleached Coral bleaching, the Great Barrier Reef and potential impacts on tourism –
@BenOquist @TheAusInstitute
@theausinstitute
http://www.news.com.au/travel/travel-updates/tourists-say-they-will-avoid-australia-because-of-damage-to-the-great-barrier-reef/news-story/64e5a07f39b7cef0383f363fac5b7dd1
Maori in Australia
http://www.sbs.com.au/nitv/nitv-news/article/2016/06/23/how-maoris-won-right-vote-australia-60-years-indigenous-people
Tim Winton, modern prophet
Novelist Tim Winton is a smart and thoughtful bloke – but don’t call him a “public intellectual”.
Tim_Winton
Ouch. Barnaby's local paper points out what the Deputy PM said following the Ludlum and Waters resignations https://t.co/Lqnt5kg7ZV #auspol pic.twitter.com/M83FzM8MUJ
— Bevan Shields (@BevanShields) August 14, 2017
Betoota Advocate
http://www.betootaadvocate.com
@BetootaAdvocate
https://soundcloud.com/the-betoota-advocate
https://soundcloud.com/the-betoota-advocate/betoota-wireless-update-13-how-good-it-is-being-white-in-2015
Environment Minister Who Used To Work In Mining Sector Bit Skeptical Of 91 Different Scientists
Inside the Advocate
Wikipedia
Australia
Australia (continent)
Features
Planeta.com