Australia Links

Links related to Australia presented in somewhat random fashion aspiring to cover the continental country A-Zed:

Headlines

A sacred site showing 46,000 years of continual occupation and it’s completely legal to blow it up

Last week a priceless link to Australia’s indigenous past was destroyed by one of the biggest mining corporations in the world. Now in an embarrassing attempt to spin their way out of it… Rio Tinto is digging themselves in deeper.#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/WeoHgMHjup — The Project (@theprojecttv) June 5, 2020

Last month, mining company Rio Tinto blew up a 46,000 year old sacred site at Juukan Gorge, Western Australia, reminiscent of Isis destroying ancient temples at Palmyra. The company had been warned, but went ahead. Protest tomorrow, 9th, at Rio Tinto, Hay Street, Perth, at 1pm. — John Pilger (@johnpilger) June 7, 2020

Here’s what Captain Cook’s landing should be about

Adani Coal Mine

Why the controversial Adani mine could be a make-or-break election issue – SBS News

Buzzword Bingo

Aboriginal – AFL – Australia – Bala – Bush – Canberra – Commonwealth – Country – CSIRO – Cyclone – Didgeridoo – Distance – Drover – Elders – Emu – Eternity – Farmers’ Markets – Food – Fresh Water – Golden Gumboot – Great Barrier Reef – Great Dividing Range – Hinterlands – Inland Sea – Kangaroo – Koala – Lamington – Lucky – Macadamia Nut – Mining – Murray Darling – Native Title – Northern Territory – One-Term Government – Opal – Opera House – Outback – Oz – Parkes – Pub Test – Queensland – Salt Water – Sausage Democracy – Shire – Snap Election – Snowy River – Songlines – Sydney – Territory – Traditional Owners – Tucker – Tyranny of Distance – Uluru – Vegemite – Victoria – Welcome to Country – Westminster System

Bala = Brother (Torres Strait)

Politics

Coalition – Constitution – Election – Greens – Constitutional Recognition – Labor – Leadership – Liberal – Parliament- Party – Preferences – Prime Minister – Same Sex Marriage

Trade

Where is Charles Darwin Reserve?

Charles Darwin Reserve is in the Mid West region of Western Australia. Approximately 380km North East of Perth. It is situated of Wanarra Rd which is accessible via the Great Norther Hwy or the Mullewa-Wubin Road. Full directions can be found here.

Who are the event organisers?

The Blues for the Bush is co-hosted by the Shire of Perenjori and Bush Heritage Australia. You can learn more about these organisations at their websites www.bushheritage.org.au and www.perenjori.wa.gov.au.

How much does it cost to attend?

The community open day which is held on Saturday 23rd September from 10.00am to 3.00pm is free and all comers are welcome. The Blues for the Bush concert is held on Saturday evening following the Open Day from 3.30pm – midnight and costs $70 for an adult and $25 for a child to attend (plus ticketing and credit card costs). Tickets to the concert can be purchased here or from the Shire of Perenjori.

News

Diversity

Seasons

SAE Institute – sae.edu.au – is a global network of 51 campuses in 25 countries. Established in Australia in 1976, SAE is dedicated to providing exceptional post-secondary education in the area of creative media technologies.

Matthew Flinders / Bungaree

Jocelyn Bell Burnell

General assembly

Manus

Eva Cox

Women in tech

Cosmos

Chaser

Charles Firth

SSM

Singers

Rick Price

Irwin Thomas

Things that are Big

Section 44

QandA

Do you know of any non-Indigenous bureaucrats in either Federal or State departments of Indigenous Affairs who are fluent in an Indigenous language?

We need the help from non-Indigenous Australia too. There is very much a campaign that we… all of our non-Indigenous and Indigenous and…other types of multicultural Australia can help us with also. So, if you can do that locally, I think that’s gonna go a long way.

Rugby

Southern cross

Film

First Dog

Australia has a unique and charismatic animal fauna, but our state of knowledge about it is poor. Indeed species can go extinct before we even know of their existence. We have much to learn from our fauna, and a pressing need to do so.

Tim Dempster

Hugh Mackay

Radio

David Hunt

Triffids

Laura Tingle

Nick Brodie

Bibi Barba

Question: How Australian is the Outback Steakhouse?

First Contact

Thelma Plum

47% of Australians are foreign born or have a parent who is from another country. (Magda Szubanski – LNL)

Clarke And Dawe

Adventure

Agriculture

Caring for our Country is one way the Australian Government funds environmental management of our natural resources by supporting communities, farmers and other land managers to protect Australia’s natural environment and sustainability.

Archie Roach

Architecture

Arts and Culture

Art Tours

Astronomy

Australia Day

Backpacking

Banks

Beaches

Big Things

Biodiversity

Blogs

Bookstores

Burke and Wills

Booze

Bushfires

A horror bushfire season awaits southern Australia this summer as a result of the on-going drought, according to the latest forecast from the Bushfire Cooperative Research Centre.

http://www.bushfirecrc.com

Wildlife Rescue – Wires

Camels

Caravan parks

Cartoons

Charity

Classifieds

Climate

Australian Government report: Climate Change Risks to Australia’s Coasts

1. Scientists believe the drought that has been plaguing southern Australia is caused by…

a) A dominant El Nino weather pattern bringing less rainfall to southern Australia

b) Temperature fluctuations in the Indian Ocean

c) Climate change leading to overall lower rainfall across Australia

d) Bad luck

Australia’s severe drought is being driven by temperature fluctuations in the Indian Ocean, scientists reported in February 2009. They investigated a climate pattern called the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). In its negative phase, the IOD is characterised by cool water to the west of Australia and warm water to the north, leading to winds that bring warm, moist, rain-bearing air to the continent. In the positive phase, water temperatures are reversed and less moisture travels to Australia. In the past 15 years the IOD has been either neutral or positive and in the last few years there were three consecutive positive phases, say the scientists.

Read the article: Indian Ocean driving Australia’s big dry

An estimated 4000 tonnes of dust settled on Sydney, while scientists calculated about three million tonnes landed in the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand, during the dust storm that hit the city in September. Measurements taken at the Sydney Institute of Marine Science in Sydney Harbour and 10 kilometres offshore two weeks after the dust storm showed a tripling of microscopic plant life, or phytoplankton.

Read the article: Dust storm triggers ocean bloom

Island koalas too close for comfort

Rainfall

For no other reason than because I was interested in seeing it (and couldn't find it anywhere), here's 117.8 years of Australian 24-month rainfall deficiencies. pic.twitter.com/yt40o4bSOv — Tim Baxter #AboriginalLivesMatter (@timinmitcham) October 6, 2019

Coasts

Consumers

Bikes

Deserts

Semi-arid and arid lands (‘deserts’) cover over two-thirds of Australia.

Nearly three quarters of Australia is desert, you know. Consequently, most of our population centres have built up around the edges of the continent.

Recent discussion around deserts here have focused on the viability of remote Indigenous communities, with remote Australia being described by some as a ‘failed state’ … referring to the difficulty maintaining infrastructure like health and housing. But it’s a bitter contradiction — Australia’s deserts and the people living there contribute over ninety billion dollars to Australia’s gross revenue. That’s according to the Desert Knowledge Cooperative Research Centre.

In early November this year, over 300 people got together in Alice Springs to discuss the potential of desert environments. A sixth of the world’s population live in desert regions … and the conference examined the potential of these environments to generate energy, food, knowledge and industry. Sharing and developing knowledge of desert environments seems particularly relevant given climate change.

Dick Smith

Didgeridoo

Energy

Environment

Fashion

Finance

Food

http://freakonomics.blogs.nytimes.com/2008/11/18/a-beet-paradox

http://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/restaurants-and-bars/10-top-burgers-20120625-20y4b.html

Bush tucker

Farmer’s Markets

Oxfam Australia

Festivals

Foundations

Gardens

Geology

Government

Great Artesian Basin

Heritage

History

Moving forward, looking back

Holidays

Homeless

Hotels

Humor

Huts

Identity

Jandamarra

Jorg Imberger

Landcare

Lighthouses

Mail / Post Office

Maps

Marketing

Matilda

Mining

Migration

Major Thomas Mitchell

Mountains

Murray Darling

The basin covers 14% of Australia’s land mass generates 40% of our income derived from agricultural production. It’s home to more than 2 million people and a further 1.3 million people, including the population of Adelaide who are reliant on its water resources.

Murray Darling Basin – Wikipedia

Museums

Music

An interactive guide to the wild, the weird and the vernacular in Australian music

@NeighbourDay

Norfolk Island

Outback

Photos

Photographers

Poetry

Henry Reynolds

Mallee

Policy

Politics

Politicians

Portals

Radio National

RN is the ABC’s national ideas network. With more than 60 distinct programs including the latest in arts culture, current affairs, health, religion, science, technology and social history, RN is a vital element of the contemporary Australian conversation.



Radio (Other)

Rock Art

Royal Commission

Science

Seafood

Signage

Sport

Technology

Television

Trains

Transportation

Trees

Universities and Research Centers

Volunteering

Water

Filing

Environment

Markets

Wine

Surveys

Accommodation

2020

car rental

labels

Wikipedia

Videos

Filing

Desert

Trails

Torres Strait

Winton

Winton is the birthplace of QANTAS and the home of Waltzing Matilda, Dinosaurs and Opals.

Wordle

Art at the heart – A total of 950 delegates met in the desert town of Alice Springs for Regional Arts Australia’s sixth biennial conference art at the heart. The conference held from 3-5 October 2008 provided artists, arts workers and arts volunteers the opportunity to gather, discuss, perform and celebrate the arts and cultural achievements of regional Australia. The program was hosted by the Northern Territory Government through Arts NT in collaboration with the Alice Springs Town Council. The Australian Government supported the conference through the Regional Arts Fund, the Australia Council for the Arts supported the artistic program and the Australian Government Department of Families, Housing, Community Services and Indigenous Affairs supported the Indigenous participation in the conference.

Sarah Ferguson: The Killing Season Uncut

Bikes

Reef

The Rudd government has set up a 200-million dollar Reef Rescue plan. One of the key elements is to reduce the high rate of pesticides, sediment and fertiliser that runs off farms along the north Queensland coast, many of which are sugar plantations.

RESEARCH

MARKETING

Why the bloody hell they aren’t coming – Eddie McGuire

“The world economy is on the fritz, people are staying close to home. And just as Paul Hogan was the face of Australia, well, Paul Hogan remains the face of Australia! We need more than shrimps on the barbie and babes in bikinis on beaches. You can do that nearly everywhere else in the world. Cheaper and more conveniently … As romantic as it used to be to imagine Australia as a happy-go-lucky Crocodile Dundee backwater, that now works against us. The first thing people ask when contemplating going somewhere a bit different is “how safe is it?” The only news people hear about Australia and tourism is Ivan Milat, the Backpacker murders, people being left out among man-eating sharks on dive tours off Queensland, crocodile attacks and the world’s deadliest spiders. Tickets, anyone?”

Glass House Mountains National Park

The great race: Mapping the Australian coastline

Ludwig Leichhardt

http://aefweb.info

2013 Election

2010 Election

Utopia_(Australian_TV_series)

Alice Gorman

Peter Garrett

The Australia Institute

http://www.sbs.com.au/nitv/nitv-news/article/2016/06/23/how-maoris-won-right-vote-australia-60-years-indigenous-people

Tim Winton, modern prophet

Betoota Advocate

