Australia Night

Photo: Goddard Space Flight Center, Australia at Night

Another year, another contested Australia Day on January 26.

On January 25 we consider these weighty topics and create some fun activities and games.

Activities

Write ‘eternity’ in chalk on city sidewalks.

Find global equivalents to bush tucker.

Learn a word in an Australian Aboriginal language.

Questions

What are your favorite podcasts from Australia?

Timely Features

Recommended Viewing (Geoblocked)

First Australians – Produced by Australia’s leading Aboriginal filmmakers, this astonishing series chronicles the birth of a country and the collision of two worlds. It’s an epic story that comes alive through the struggles of individuals, both black and white. Beautifully filmed, the series blends landscape, art, interviews and first-hand accounts with a vast archival collection to present the birth of contemporary Australia as never seen before, from the perspective of its first people – the first Australians.

Embedded Tweets

Food

Pie

Vegemite (served on toast with poached egg)

Beets (used on a hamburger)

