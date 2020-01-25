home Australia Australia Night

Photo: Goddard Space Flight Center, Australia at Night

Another year, another contested Australia Day on January 26.

On January 25 we consider these weighty topics and create some fun activities and games.

Write ‘eternity’ in chalk on city sidewalks.
Find global equivalents to bush tucker.
Learn a word in an Australian Aboriginal language.

  • What are your favorite podcasts from Australia?

Podcast Faves 2019

Macquarie Dictionary’s Word of the Year: 2019

Australia 2020

Recommended Viewing (Geoblocked)
First Australians – Produced by Australia’s leading Aboriginal filmmakers, this astonishing series chronicles the birth of a country and the collision of two worlds. It’s an epic story that comes alive through the struggles of individuals, both black and white. Beautifully filmed, the series blends landscape, art, interviews and first-hand accounts with a vast archival collection to present the birth of contemporary Australia as never seen before, from the perspective of its first people – the first Australians.

Pie
Vegemite (served on toast with poached egg)
Beets (used on a hamburger)

