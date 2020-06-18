Key links and resources to travel and tourism in Australia

Is there a public ‘Who’s Who in Australian tourism’ on the web?

https://www.tourism.australia.com/en/events-and-tools/industry-resources/resources-for-industry/whos-who-in-tourism-industry.html

Key Links

Tourism Australia

Tourism and Transport Forum

Australia announces bid to win back tourists – CNN

Bushfire recovery package to tackle Australian tourism’s ‘biggest challenge in living memory’

Recommended Listening

Great Aussie Road Trips – Has being in lockdown made you want to explore new places, or travel differently? Self-confessed road-trip junkie Lee Atkinson’s latest book is Ultimate Road Trips Australia.

Regional Australia reaps rewards of tourism boom – A record 8.4 million foreign tourists visited Australia last year and that’s good news for regional economies as most foreign visitors also travelled to the bush.

Tourism

thumbrella.com.au

Respecting Our Culture (ROC)

Ecotourism Association of Australia

CRC Sustainable Tourism

Department of Industry, Tourism and Resources

Australian Tourism Data Warehouse

Australia.com

Araucaria Updates

Quality Tourism

Travelbiz Australia

Victorian Tourism Awards

Tourism Industry Australia

Sustainable Tourism for Heritage Places

International Centre for Ecotourism Research (ICER)

Understanding the Jargon – Tourism Western Australia

Tourism Australia News Centre

National Tourism Alliance

Australian Society of Travel Writers

Australian Traveler

Travel Weekly

Travel – Nine MSN

New Resource Launched to Assist Indigenous Tourism Businesses

https://www.facebook.com/flightcentreAU

https://www.traveltalkmag.com.au

2019-2020 Campaign

Australia woos Brexit-weary British tourists with sun, surf, cute critters and Kylie Minogu

Airlines

jetstar.com.au

qantas.com.au

tigerairways.com

virginblue.com.au

brindabella-airlines.com.au

allianceairlines.com.au

Gondwana Guides

gondwanaguides.com.au

Savannah Guides

Savannah Guides work with many of Australia’s leading tourism, environmental and community organisations to pursue its mission of being an economically sound, community based, professional body which maintains high standards and encourages the protection and conservation of the natural and cultural resources of the Tropical Savannahs of Northern Australia.

savannah-guides.com.au

Facebook

Wikipedia

Tourism in Australia

Planeta.com