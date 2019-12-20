Ayöök Vocabulary from Santa María Ocotepec (Maaxïnkojm), Oaxaca, México

Here are key Ayöök (Mixe) words and phrases used in Santa María Ocotepec (>Maaxïnkojm) and translated in Spanish and English.

If you have not started to learn Ayöök, 2019 is a great time to start as this is the International Year of Indigenous Languages. Planeta.com is celebrating the year by updating guides to Ayöök, Diné, Māori, and Zapotec among other Indigenous languages.

The Ayöök and Spanish translations are courtesy of Engracia Perez Castro and Rodrigo Martínez Vásquez who sell crafts at the La Cosecha Market in Oaxaca de Juárez. Thanks to the extended family for kindness and additional language lessons.

Travel Tip – When traveling in Oaxaca, seek out these crafts and foods. If you visit La Cosecha, please extend greetings!

Learn Ayöök with Kumoontun

YouTube



Embedded Tweets

Algunas palabras en Ayöök

🌟 Maatsa

🌚 Po’o

🌞 Xëë

💨 Poj

🌧 Töö

⚡️ Witsïk

🌈 II’ts

☁️ Winïts — Kumoontun (@kumoontun) December 21, 2019

Les presento un video de mi pueblo… se llama Maaxïnkojm en la Sierra Mixe de Oaxaca pic.twitter.com/oMrIzd7ahs — Marco Antonio (@AyuukMarco) April 6, 2019

Frases para este 14 de Febrero en lengua Ayöök 😍🥰 ¡Escríbenos!

Podemos traducir la frase que gustes 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lxndsPMqL2 — Kumoontun (@kumoontun) February 13, 2019

Artwork / Cue Yourself



Vocabulary

Mixe Español English nëë agua water poj aire air naax tierra earth jëëjn fuego fire tëjk casa house jayï gente people töö lluvia rain kajpïn pueblo town jööjtykïn vida life kam milpa family farm töönk trabajo work kopk cerro hill ayöök lengua mixe mixe language xëë fiesta festival xëë sol sun po’o luna moon kïp árbol tree kumööntöönk tequio community service kutöönk autoridad authority xëëmaaywa adivino (guias del tiempo) fortune teller Dios mkujo’yïxjïp Gracias Thank you Myak tukukojtsjïp Se te agradece Thank you Ntukukojtsjïp Te agradezco Thank you Dios mep Buenos dias Good morning Ti mxëë ¿Como te llamas? What is your name? Mkayïp ¿Comes? Do you eat? Ti mutvmp ¿Qué haces? What are you doing? Jöma mnïjkx ¿A donde vas? Where are you going? Winxïp Cuánto How much? Wintso jyaty ¿Como te va? How are you? Oy Bien Good Yakxon Bien Good Wakwiim Oaxaca Oaxaca Nëwiim México Mexico Ëts nkajpïn Mi comunidad My community Kay Comer eat Kaayp Comiendo eating Tun Trabajar work Töömp Trabajando working Tëë’k vendor sell Too’kp Vendiendo selling Oy ku ti minta jats ëëts xyu’ix Nos honran con tu visita Your visit honors us.

New (2019)

¿Win’it y’oya namyaajtyjïmït?

When would you like to chat?

Thank you

Tyos meep

Tsöj = Bonito = Beautiful

Kaaky = Tortilla = Tortilla

Kaaky / Tortillas Tortillas hechas a mano 😍😋 pic.twitter.com/3V1IYMmmHz — Kumoontun (@kumoontun) December 14, 2019

Planeta.com