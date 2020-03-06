Ayöök Vocabulary from Santa María Ocotepec (Maaxïnkojm), Oaxaca, México

Photo: Ceramics
Publisher’s note – This page is regularly in the Top 10 most visited pages on Planeta.com. = Algo sorprendente. Esta página se encuentra regularmente en las 10 páginas más visitadas en Planeta.com.
Here are key Ayöök (Mixe) words and phrases used in Santa María Ocotepec (Maaxïnkojm) and translated in Spanish and English.
If you have not started to learn Ayöök, this is a great time to start as this we approach the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032). Planeta.com is updating guides to Ayöök, Diné, Māori, and Zapotec among other Indigenous languages.
The Ayöök and Spanish translations are courtesy of Engracia Perez Castro and Rodrigo Martínez Vásquez who sell crafts at the La Cosecha Market in Oaxaca de Juárez. Thanks to the extended family for kindness and additional language lessons.
Travel Tip – When traveling in Oaxaca, seek out Ayöök friends selling these crafts and foods. If you visit La Cosecha, please extend greetings!
Learn Ayöök with Kumoontun
YouTube
Embedded Tweets
Algunas palabras en Ayöök
🌟 Maatsa
🌚 Po’o
🌞 Xëë
💨 Poj
🌧 Töö
⚡️ Witsïk
🌈 II’ts
☁️ Winïts
— Kumoontun (@kumoontun) December 21, 2019
Les presento un video de mi pueblo… se llama Maaxïnkojm en la Sierra Mixe de Oaxaca pic.twitter.com/oMrIzd7ahs
— Marco Antonio (@AyuukMarco) April 6, 2019
Frases para este 14 de Febrero en lengua Ayöök 😍🥰
¡Escríbenos!
Podemos traducir la frase que gustes 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lxndsPMqL2
— Kumoontun (@kumoontun) February 13, 2019
Vocabulary
|Mixe
|Español
|English
|nëë
|agua
|water
|poj
|aire
|air
|naax
|tierra
|earth
|jëëjn
|fuego
|fire
|tëjk
|casa
|house
|jayï
|gente
|people
|töö
|lluvia
|rain
|kajpïn
|pueblo
|town
|jööjtykïn
|vida
|life
|kam
|milpa
|family farm
|töönk
|trabajo
|work
|kopk
|cerro
|hill
|ayöök
|lengua mixe
|mixe language
|xëë
|fiesta
|festival
|xëë
|sol
|sun
|po’o
|luna
|moon
|kïp
|árbol
|tree
|kumööntöönk
|tequio
|community service
|kutöönk
|autoridad
|authority
|xëëmaaywa
|adivino (guias del tiempo)
|fortune teller
|Dios mkujo’yïxjïp
|Gracias
|Thank you
|Myak tukukojtsjïp
|Se te agradece
|Thank you
|Ntukukojtsjïp
|Te agradezco
|Thank you
|Työs meep
|Buenos dias
|Good morning
|Ti mxëë
|¿Como te llamas?
|What is your name?
|Mkayïp
|¿Comes?
|Do you eat?
|Ti mutvmp
|¿Qué haces?
|What are you doing?
|Jöma mnïjkx
|¿A donde vas?
|Where are you going?
|Winxïp
|Cuánto
|How much?
|Wintso jyaty
|¿Como te va?
|How are you?
|Oy
|Bien
|Good
|Yakxon
|Bien
|Good
|Wakwiim
|Oaxaca
|Oaxaca
|Nëwiim
|México
|Mexico
|Ëts nkajpïn
|Mi comunidad
|My community
|Kay
|Comer
|eat
|Kaayp
|Comiendo
|eating
|Tun
|Trabajar
|work
|Töömp
|Trabajando
|working
|Tëë’k
|vendor
|sell
|Too’kp
|Vendiendo
|selling
|Oy ku ti minta jats ëëts xyu’ix
|Nos honran con tu visita
|Your visit honors us.
New (2019)
¿Win’it y’oya namyaajtyjïmït?
When would you like to chat?
Thank you
Tsöj = Bonito = Beautiful
Kaaky = Tortilla = Tortilla
Kaaky / Tortillas
Tortillas hechas a mano 😍😋 pic.twitter.com/3V1IYMmmHz
— Kumoontun (@kumoontun) December 14, 2019
Planeta.com