The Sierra de la Laguna is a mountain range at the southern end of the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico, and is the southernmost range of the Peninsular Ranges System.

It is located in La Paz Municipality and Los Cabos Municipality of southern Baja California Sur state.

The “Sierra de la Laguna High Point”, at 6,857 feet (2,090 m) in elevation, is the highest point of the range and in Baja California Sur state.

En el Rancho Ecológico El Refugio podrás experimentar la vida rural sudcaliforniana y observar la riqueza natural de la Reserva de la Biósfera Sierra La Laguna

