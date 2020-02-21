Spotlight on the Bangla language

Wikipedia: Bengali, also known by its endonym Bangla (বাংলা [ˈbaŋla]), is an Indo-Aryan language primarily spoken by the Bengalis in South Asia, specifically in the eastern part of the Indian subcontinent, presently divided between Bangladesh and the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura, Assam’s Barak Valley. It is the official and most widely spoken language of Bangladesh and second most widely spoken of the 22 scheduled languages of India, behind Hindi. With approximately 228 million native speakers and another 37 million as second language speakers, Bengali is the fifth most-spoken native language and the seventh most spoken language by total number of speakers in the world.

Headlines

International Mother Language Day: Ensuring the use of Bangla across all spheres a timely ask – @DhakaTribune

Wikipedia

Bengali language

Bangladesh

Language Movement Day

Planeta.com