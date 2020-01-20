Baseball Slang

Photo: Fort Wayne Baseball

Learn the lingo! We’re translating baseball vocabulary into español. Suggestions are welcome.

Vocabulario para Visitantes al Parque de Béisbol = Key Vocabulary for Visitors to the Ball Park

Boleto – Ticket

Taquillas – Ticket Window

Los Basicos = The Basics

Ball – Pelota

Balk – Balk (to make an illegal motion before pitching, allowing one or more base runners to advance one base or engaño de pitcher)

Bases – Almohadillas

Base Hit – Imparable, indiscutible

Bases loaded – Casa llena

Bat – Bat

Batter’s Box – Cajón de bateo

Big hit – Cañonazo

Bullpen – Calentadero

Cap – Gorra

Comeback – Remontada

Double Play

Dugout – Dogout

Error – Error

Fan – Aficionado/a, fanático/a

Grand slam – Jonrón con la casa llena

Helmet – Casco

Hit – Hit

Hitting for the cycle

Home Field Advantage

Home Run – Jonrón, cuadrangular

Inning – Entrada

Line Drive – Salvajada

Line Up – Line up, Alineación

Major League

Mascot – Mascota

On deck – Circulo de espera, proximo al bat

Out – Out

Pitchers’ Duel – Duelo de pitcheo

Glove – Guante, Manopla, Mascota (catcher)

Catcher’s mask – Carreta

Pick up game – Cascara, cascarita

Rain delay –

Runs batted in – Remolcada

Scoreboard = Pizarra

Series – Serie

Set Up –

Strike – Strike

Strike out – Chocolate; Ponchado/a

Superstition – Cabala

Swing and miss – Abanicó, whiff

Run – Carrera

Team – Equipo

Take Me Out to the Ballgame – Llévame al partido

Throwing Lane –

Umpire – Ampayer

Idioms

Step up to the plate = to take action in response to an opportunity or crisis

Planeta