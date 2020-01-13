Photo: Duncan PJ, Grey headed flying fox
Bats are mammals of the order Chiroptera whose forelimbs form webbed wings, making them the only mammals naturally capable of true and sustained flight. – Wikipedia
Embedded Tweets
Advantages of being a #bathttps://t.co/SHMzL0HsvW
For a new column with @round_glass , an environment magazine by Grammy winner Ricky Kej pic.twitter.com/LY0bYQg4Ik
— Green Humour (@thetoonguy) October 20, 2017
#BatWeek Request – Please tell us there is bat-friendly mezcal #mezcal #tequila #mexico #unam @alyb_batgirl @BatsForLife @Biotweeps pic.twitter.com/x0LEvE5P3g
— Ron Mader (@ronmader) October 26, 2017
Videos
Planeta.com