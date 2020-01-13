home Biodiversity, Wildlife Bats

Bats

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Biodiversity Wildlife
Posted on
Photo: Duncan PJ, Grey headed flying fox

Bats are mammals of the order Chiroptera whose forelimbs form webbed wings, making them the only mammals naturally capable of true and sustained flight. – Wikipedia

Embedded Tweets

Videos

Artwork / Cue Yourself
MAG-batty-like-a-fox

Photos
Mexican free-tailed bat (Tadarida brasiliensis)

Planeta.com

Bats Links

Bat Week

Mexico’s Bats

Wildlife

Mammals

Pollinators

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.