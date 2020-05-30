Photo: Kahu Miller, Rugby Lineout

New Zealand (Aotearoa) – The Bay of Plenty lies east of the Kaimai-Mamaku Ranges and south of the Coromandel Peninsula. This region includes the full sweep of the coastline from Lottin Point in the east, to Waihi Beach in the west. Inland the region is bound by the watersheds of the catchments flowing into the Bay. There are 18 offshore islands extending out to the 12 nautical mile boundary.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/mLdwhRu1kvaxHSzE7



European Contact

Captain James Cook christened the harbour ‘Bay of Plenty’ in 1769.

Photos



Planeta.com