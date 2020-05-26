Spotlight on Bears Ears National Monument

https://www.blm.gov/programs/national-conservation-lands/utah/bears-ears-national-monument

https://www.blm.gov/visit/bears-ears-national-monument

goo.gl/maps/qKwbea4ygmSMXmzVA



Responsible Travel

Responsible travel (read Imagine Bears Ears as a responsible tourism model) has the potential of expanding livelihoods and conserving cultural and natural heritage in rural areas. That said, communication has often been lackluster. Visitors are told to stay away or nothing at all. Here’s to a commitment to a better understanding of Bears Ears, on our list of must-visit places. We can discuss this further during February’s Responsible Travel Week.

Trump Administration Releases Final Plans For Grand Staircase, Bears Ears National Monuments

This Bikepacking Paradise May Soon Be Filled With Oil Wells – Bicycling

The Government Is Moving to Shrink Bears Ears for Good – Outside

Native Tribes Frozen Out of Controversial Plan for Bears Ears Monument

Oil Was Central in Decision to Shrink Bears Ears Monument, Emails Show – NYT

Oil and coal drove Trump’s call to shrink Bears Ears and Grand Staircase, according to insider emails released by court order – sltrib

The Trump administration has "finalized" plans to expand "drilling, mining and grazing" on land in Utah that used to be part of the Grand-Staircase Escalante National Monument and the Bears Ears National Monument, The Washington Post reports https://t.co/GvxJIPW9ZK — CNN (@CNN) February 6, 2020

The Trump administration has finalized plans to dramatically shrink the scope of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments despite an ongoing legal challenge from environmentalists and Native American tribes. https://t.co/m57gP586W1 #StandWithBearsEars — Utah Diné Bikéyah (@UtahDineBikeyah) February 10, 2020

Fact or Fiction: The lands excluded from Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments will no longer be protected. https://t.co/zl5aT3R2NT — BLM Utah (@BLMUtah) February 10, 2020

The 1.35 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah protects one of most significant cultural landscapes in the United States, with thousands of archaeological sites and important areas of spiritual significance. Abundant rock art, ancient cliff dwellings, ceremonial kivas, and countless other artifacts provide an extraordinary archaeological and cultural record, all surrounded by a dramatic backdrop of deep sandstone canyons, desert mesas, and forested highlands and the monument’s namesake twin buttes. These lands are sacred to many Native American tribes today, who use the lands for ceremonies, collecting medicinal and edible plants, and gathering materials for crafting baskets and footwear. Their recommendations will ensure management decisions reflect tribal expertise and traditional and historical knowledge. – BLM

The continuing Bears Ears protection debate – Native America Calling

