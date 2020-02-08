Photo: John Fowler
Spotlight on Bears Ears National Monument
Key Links
Google Maps
Responsible Travel
Responsible travel (read Imagine Bears Ears as a responsible tourism model) has the potential of expanding livelihoods and conserving cultural and natural heritage in rural areas. That said, communication has often been lackluster. Visitors are told to stay away or nothing at all. Here’s to a commitment to a better understanding of Bears Ears, on our list of must-visit places. We can discuss this further during February’s Responsible Travel Week.
Headlines
Trump Administration Releases Final Plans For Grand Staircase, Bears Ears National Monuments
This Bikepacking Paradise May Soon Be Filled With Oil Wells – Bicycling
The Government Is Moving to Shrink Bears Ears for Good – Outside
Native Tribes Frozen Out of Controversial Plan for Bears Ears Monument
Oil Was Central in Decision to Shrink Bears Ears Monument, Emails Show – NYT
Oil and coal drove Trump’s call to shrink Bears Ears and Grand Staircase, according to insider emails released by court order – sltrib
Background
The 1.35 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah protects one of most significant cultural landscapes in the United States, with thousands of archaeological sites and important areas of spiritual significance. Abundant rock art, ancient cliff dwellings, ceremonial kivas, and countless other artifacts provide an extraordinary archaeological and cultural record, all surrounded by a dramatic backdrop of deep sandstone canyons, desert mesas, and forested highlands and the monument’s namesake twin buttes. These lands are sacred to many Native American tribes today, who use the lands for ceremonies, collecting medicinal and edible plants, and gathering materials for crafting baskets and footwear. Their recommendations will ensure management decisions reflect tribal expertise and traditional and historical knowledge. – BLM
Recommended Listening
The continuing Bears Ears protection debate – Native America Calling
