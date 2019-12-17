Book cover

Easily one of Planeta.com’s fave books of 2019: Because Internet is a thoughtful and candid take on the changing nature of communication and its interpretation across generations.

Because Internet

Like Full Internet People, Semi Internet People came online at the begging of the social internet, in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But they don’t know most of the cultural touchstones of Full Intenet People, because they weren’t online for the same reasons. (p 85)

Practically speaking, the bright line question that divides Full and Post Internet People is often, did you get Facebook before or after your parents? (p 100)

Embodiment and projecting a virtual body may sound dangerously space-age — holograms! — but in many ways, embodiment is very old. Olden than writing, as old as stories, perhaps as old as language itself. What does a storyteller do other than use their voice and body to project characters and feelings into the minds of their listeners? What is language other than a tool for transmitting new mental representations of the world into the minds of other people? (p 191)

The Linguistics of the Internet, with Gretchen McCulloch

Recorded November 2018 at the Summer School of the ARC Centre of Excellence for the Dynamics of Language, in Canberra, Australia. See more: http://www.dynamicsoflanguage.edu.au



