Photo: Zion National Park, Honey Bee

Bee = Insect with four wings that is related to the wasps, gathers pollen and nectar from flowers from which it makes beebread and honey for food, and usually lives in large colonies

World Bee Day

May 20 is World Bee Day. The date coincides with the birthday of Anton Janša, who in the 18th century pioneered modern beekeeping techniques in his native Slovenia and praised the bees for their ability to work so hard, while needing so little attention.

Elephants and bees

DW: Elephants hate bees. In fact, they hate them so much that it gave conservationists an idea: hang beehives in the trees which need protecting and the elephants won’t even go near them! – @dw_globalideas

Tiny But Mighty – An Imperiled Bee Could Make Big Impact On Mojave Ecosystem

radio aporee ::: maps – Templo Sur, Monte Albán, Oax., Mexico

