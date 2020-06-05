250th Birthday Celebration for Ludwig van Beethoven

Photo: Ben Allen, Birthday celebration

2020 is the 250th anniversary of the birth of composer Ludwig van Beethoven. We celebrate life and legacy, curate headlines, podcasts, and other resources. Planeta.com is updating our virtual tour of Bonn. Suggestions welcome!

Wikipedia: Ludwig van Beethoven, 17 December 1770 – 26 March 1827, was a German composer and pianist. He was a crucial figure in the transition between the classical and romantic eras in classical music and is considered to be one of the greatest composers of all time.

Beethoven at 250 – the early works – The Music Show will also be featuring Beethoven throughout the year – with a focus on the man and his music – starting today with a special panel exploring early Beethoven, in the years leading up to the early 1800s when the onset of hearing problems began to weigh heavily on him. Guests: Anna Goldsworthy, an award-winning pianist, writer, festival director and member of the Seraphim Trio; Stephen King, violist with the Australian String Quartet based at the University of Adelaide; and David Larkin, senior lecturer in musicology at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, and author of Friday essay: Beethoven – an icon at risk of overexposure?

Science with Chris Smith: Tinnitus – Beethoven was one of the world’s greatest composers, but he was also plagued by Tinnitus – a condition where someone hears a range of noises in their head.

