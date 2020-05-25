Poster: #BikeMonth
May is National Bike Month – bikeleague.org/bikemonth – in the USA, sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists and celebrated across the nation. Hashtag: #BikeMonth
History
Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more folks to giving biking a try.
Translating: Yes More Bicycles
French: Oui plus de vélos
Spanish: Sí más bicicletas
Questions
- Who knows May is Bike Month? = ¿Quién sabe que mayo es el mes de la bicicleta?
Embedded Tweets
Happy Bike Month!
— Matt Chavez (@TheBoy505) May 4, 2019
#BikeMonth in Clark County
— Ron Mader (@ronmader) May 25, 2020
