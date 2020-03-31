home Transportation Bikes Links

Photo: Bike Share in Las Vegas

Links related to bikes presented in somewhat random fashion:

Tours / Travel
Two Strangers Meet by Chance on Their Epic Bike Ride Journeys – Bicycling.com
for-the-luxury-travel-industry-biking-is-the-new-golf
5-reasons-why-bicycle-tourism-matters@pathlesspedaled

Headlines
Middle Ground – Bike Magazine@bikemag
https://deadspin.com/let-me-explain-this-hilarious-cycling-scandal-to-you-1838856161
How I Learned to Cycle Like a Dutchman – New Yorker
https://reasonstobecheerful.world/bicycle-architecture
25 of the most influential bicycles of all time
The Best Bike Cities in America – Bicycling (2018)
China Is Still Sorting Through Its Colorful Bike-Share Graveyards
Bike tourism opportunities
Build it and they will come? Why Britain’s 1960s cycling revolution flopped – Guardian
Spend Cycle: How bicycle tourism impacts small communities
The bicycentennial: Our 200-year obsession with two-wheeled transit
How U.S. Bike Planning Has Changed, State by State@nextcityorg
Bicicletas adquiridas en 2014 para usuarios de carrera séptima se están pudriendo en una bodega
Toluca lucha por ser un pueblo bicicletero
Escaping The Newspaper World For Escape Adventures @BicycleManSnel
Las Vegas is bicycle-friendly? – Velo News
A Yearlong Story Of Bicycle Love For 2015@BicycleManSnel
Bikes were invented because a volcano killed all the horses
New friendships for first-time Syrian cyclists in Berlin
Paris’s 5 year cycling revolution: Twice the cycle lanes and three times the cyclists by 2020
How to Find Jobs Guiding Bike Tours Abroad – Transitions AbroadOutbounding
day-in-life-citibike-new-york
day-in-life-boris-bike
bike-lanes-dont-cause-traffic-jams-if-youre-smart-about-where-you-build-them
nations-largest-bike-share-is-finally-starting-in-new-york-city
https://www.ecobici.df.gob.mx/pfw_files/tpl/mapacicloestacion (PDF)
Ranking the World’s Most Bike-Friendly Cities

Nashbar
nashbar.com
coupons
About
Sunglasses
@bike_nashbar

Minuteman Bikeway
The country’s 500th rail-trail continues to grow in popularity. The 10-mile Minuteman Commuter Bikeway was built in 1992 over the “rail-banked” Lexington Branch railroad corridor between Bedford and West Cambridge, Massachusetts, which passes through suburban Lexington and Arlington long the way. The trail received its name from the fact that it closely follows the path of the colonial Minutemen during the Battle of 1775. The Minuteman Bikeway is paved with asphalt and is 12 feet wide. Permitted uses include walking, cycling and inline skating. During winter months, the corridor is often traversed by cross-country skiers.
Minuteman Bikeway
http://www.bedforddepot.org/railtrails/index.html
https://www.traillink.com/trail/minuteman-commuter-bikeway
Minuteman Bikeway – Wikipedia

Rails to Trails
https://www.railstotrails.org

Bike Link
https://www.bikelink.org

Adventure Cycling Association
adventurecycling.orgFacebook@advcyclingassoc
amtrak-to-air-travel-multimodal-travel-with-bikes
us-bicycle-route-system/usbrs-101
A Look at Airline Baggage Fees
Bicycle Tourism Resources – Adventure Cycling

Wheeled Pedestrian
wheeledpedestrian.wordpress.com
https://wheeledpedestrian.wordpress.com/2017/09/16/for-advocacy-to-be-effective-it-needs-to-be-evidence-based
https://wheeledpedestrian.wordpress.com/2015/07/05/cyclings-in-the-media-again
https://www.facebook.com/Wheeled-Pedestrian-Cycling-207817282598612
https://twitter.com/wheeledped
https://www.flickr.com/photos/wheeledpedestrian
https://vimeo.com/wheeledpedestrian

Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/Bike-Shop-LV-109440375780656
https://www.facebook.com/ometeotlbici
Si Más Bicicletas (Yes More Bicycles)

Flickr
Bikes

Flickr Groups
Si mas Bicicletas (Yes More Bicycles)

Bike Share

Bike Share

Google Maps
Bike Sharing Programs
Country Spotlight: French Connections
Fédération Française de Cyclotourisme
http://ffct.org
https://www.facebook.com/FFcyclotourisme
@FFcyclotourisme

Current Tour: Mexico-Central America
http://ffct.org/randonner-a-velo/ou-quand-pratiquer/sejours-et-voyages/mexique-amerique-centrale-2-fevrier-au-5-mai-2017
https://www.facebook.com/MACVELO2016

mac2016b
More cycling in France info
http://velorution.org
http://www.freewheelingfrance.com/
Freewheeling France on Flickr
http://www.velo-city2015.com@Velocity2015

Recommended Listening
Nevada Matters – Cycling in Nevada is taking the lead for local cyclists and an increasing number of foreign visitors taking to two wheels in rural Nevada. This conversation introduces the Nevada’s statewide Bicycle Plan and the national US Bicycle Routes. @Nevada_Magazine @USBicycleRoutes @nevadadot

The Casual Cyclist– Matthew Hurst, the casual cyclist, runs a bike hire service that embodies his approach to cycling which encourages visitors to hire bikes for days, weeks – even months.

Psychogeography: discovering the mental terrain of the city – In this century there are flaneurs and commuters savouring their journeys on foot and by bike. They’re taking in the smells and sounds of back alleys, recalling emotional memories at intersections and celebrating stacks of shipping containers

Bikenomics : What’s cycling worth? – A report published this month estimates cycling contributes $350 billion to the European economy annually and employs more people than mining and quarrying combined. And a University of Auckland study released earlier this year found that every dollar invested in improving cycling infrastructure results in $20 of economic benefits. Sunday Morning producer Jeremy Rose takes a look at the cycling economy both here and abroad and visits Hawke’s Bay where cycle tourism is booming.

Recommended viewing
Pedal power – Mikael Colville-Andersen is a filmmaker, photographer and urban mobility expert who is also known as Denmark’s Bicycle Ambassador. He gives talks around the world on how cities can and should re-establish the bicycle as a respected and accepted transport form.

Quotes
The steel horse fills a gap in modern life, it is an answer not only to its needs, but also to its aspirations. It’s quite certainly here to stay.
– Le Vélocipède Illustré, 1869 World’s first cycling magazine, cited in four goals for promoting urban cycling

Every time I see an adult on a bicycle I no longer despair for the future of the human race.
– H. G. Wells

Red Lights
If the rest of the group decides to stop at every sign, respect that decision and don’t sprint ahead. You may not get invited back. – Bicycling
<

Buzzword Bingo
back pedal – bicicleta – bicycle – bike – bike lane – bike rack sculptures – bike share – bike valet – cargo bike – chain – cycling – cyclist – cycle – etiquette – hub – kickstand – red light – rim – pedal – route – stop sign – track – wheel

Cliches
Avid Cyclist

Elsewhere
https://www.bicycleretailer.com

Features
http://www.fhwa.dot.gov/infrastructure/the_great_cycle_way_.cfm

Cyclemeter App

Apps
https://www.bcycle.com
https://www.bcycle.com/app
https://www.facebook.com/Bcycle
https://twitter.com/bcycle

http://cyclemeter.com@cyclemeter
https://abvio.com/cyclemeter
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cyclemeter-gps-cycling-running/id330595774?mt=8
example

https://www.relive.cc

Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/mexicobycicletour
foffabikes
Bicicletaspedromartinez
BicicletasBenottoMX
Twitter
@pathlesspedaled
@wheeledped
@HuiziToluca
@BicycleManSnel
@iambrianjones
@MapMyRide
@cyclemeter
@USBicycleRoutes
@RustyRiderGirl
@Biking_4_fun
@kentsbike
@TransitGurrl
@stolenbikessfo
@peopleforbikes
@bikeabout
@GAP_Trail
@mexicobiketour
@Mundo_Ceiba_AC
@BikeLeague
@bicyclesa
@BrooklynSpoke
@IMBA_US
@pedalamerica
@beflybiketours
@pedalshift
@BikeTouringNews
@vabike
@bike_nashbar
@Bicycle_Network
@BikeLeague

Las Vegas Cycling
@bikinglasvegas
@RTCSNV
@ProCyclery
@lasvegascyclery
@McGhies
@BrokenSpokeBike
@BikeShop2
@BicycleManSnel
@nevadadot
@EscapeBikeTours

Hashtags
#biketourism
#USBRS
#BikeToWorkDay

Embedded Tweets

Safety
https://www.saferoutespartnership.org

YouTube
The Bell Garage

Australia
greenandgoldcycling.com
The Humble Vintage Bike Hire Co.
Bike polo
http://google-au.blogspot.com.au/2012/07/ride-on-cycling-comes-to-google-maps-in.html
Maree Bike Tour Oz@mareebiketouroz

China – Beijing
http://www.bamboobicyclesbj.com/bloggingbamboo/
China: Bamboo bicycle workshop puts new spin on Beijing’s traditional cycling culture http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/china-bamboo-bicycle-workshop-puts-new-spin-beijings-traditional-cycling-culture-1497380

Europe
EuroVelo is a network of 14 long distance cycle routes connecting and uniting the whole European continent. The routes can be used by cycle tourists as well as by local people making daily journeys. EuroVelo currently comprises of 14 routes and it is envisaged that the network will be substantially complete by 2020.

Iron Curtain Trail
For almost half a century, Europe was forcibly divided into East and West by the “Iron Curtain”, a border stretching from the Barents Sea to the Black Sea. The European cycle track Iron Curtain Trail invites people to retrace and experience this important part of the continent’s history.
http://www.ironcurtaintrail.eu

Estonia
http://www.bicycle.ee
http://tallinnbicycleweek.ee

Italy: Giro d’Italia
http://www.cyclingweekly.co.uk/racing/giro-ditalia/teams-get-ready-for-2015-giro-ditalia-photos-170370
http://www.cyclingnews.com/giro-ditalia
Cable networks: Bein Sports

Economic Research
http://industry.traveloregon.com/research/cycling-research
The Economic Significance of Bicycle-Related Travel in Oregon (2012)

South Africa
http://www.chainstay.co.za – Accommodation fit for MTB (A network of MTB destinations in Southern Africa that add value to the MTB experience for enthusiasts, and for the enthusiastic supporters who travel with them)

New Zealand
The NZ Cycle Trail

USA
United_States_Numbered_Bicycle_Routes
@USBicycleRoutes

http://pathlesspedaled.com@pathlesspedaled

Mexico
http://itdp.mxhttps://twitter.com/transeunteorghttp://www.facebook.com/pages/Transeunte/131338309867

Bikes in Cities
The traditional city urban transport planning process has given rise to transport systems that result in higher car ownership, more and longer trips and less public transport. This has brought about community costs in terms of road fatalities and injuries, congestion, large capital investment, high personal transport costs and environmental degradation.

Many cities in the world today are looking at enhancing their sustainability … by including cycling and walking as part of their integrated transportation strategies.

AUGUST 2010 News – Australia became the first country to make riding without a helmet illegal in 1991. Chris Rissel, from Sydney University’s School of Public Health, says that helmets are creating a barrier to cycling, particularly spontaneous, short-trip cycling. In the ABC feature says that the Melbourne bike hire scheme – it’s not working as well as it has in the rest of the world “because people don’t walk around with a helmet just in case.”
Helmets the weak link in bike hire chain

Adelaide, South Australia –
http://www.velo-city2014.com

Blogs
http://rideyourcity.wordpress.com
http://wheeledpedestrian.wordpress.com
http://bikesnobnyc.blogspot.com/
Shopping
http://ravx.com@RAVXDesign

http://www.canari.comhttps://www.facebook.com/Canari.fb

Competitions
Cape Argus Tour (Cape Town, South Africa)
Victoria (Victoria, Australia)
Pro Competitions
Tour de France (France)

Bike Lanes
http://otrec.us/NITChttp://ppms.otrec.us/media/project_files/NITC-RR-583_ProtectedLanes_FinalReportb.pdf
@OTREC
http://www.smh.com.au/executive-style/fitness/blogs/on-your-bike/this-is-why-bike-lanes-are-working-20140528-394nq.html
@MichaelOReilly_

IMBA
International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA)
https://www.imba.com/blog/12126
@IMBA_US

Elsewhere on the Web
https://bycs.org/bab
New England Mountain Bike Association
Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition
https://nacto.org/publication/urban-bikeway-design-guide/
http://velonews.competitor.com
Cicloamerica
International Bicycle Fund
Environmental Impacts of Mountain Biking
http://copenhagenize.eu/index
Neon to Nature@GetHealthyCC
Bike Radar
http://www.biking.com
http://www.cicloviasrecreativas.orghttp://www.cicloviasrecreativas.org/ciclovias-recreativas/mapa
http://www.bikewise.co.nz
http://www.brainpickings.org/index.php/2012/07/13/how-a-bicycle-is-made
The german bicycle portal contains a lot of resources about Germany’s know-how in bicycle policy and infrastructural planning: more than 4000 news, publications, research results and good practice examples. http://www.nationaler-radverkehrsplan.de/en/transferstelle/
Welcome to BBBike, your cycle route planner! We’ll help you find a nice, safe and short bicycle route in your city and around. http://www.bbbike.org/
Bicycle racks and furniture http://mikili.de/en
Dutch Platform for Bicycle Safety – Nationale Onderzoeksagenda Fietsveiligheid (NOaF) http://www.noaf.nl
VELO Cycle Fair Berlin http://www.veloberlin.com/
NaWaRo-Fahrrad: developing a bicycle made up to 90% from materials of biological origin. http://nawaro-fahrrad.de
The Copenhagen Wheel: https://www.superpedestrian.com
http://pathlesspedaled.comThe Path Less Pedaled@pathlesspedaledhttp://pathlesspedaled.com/2013/03/5-reasons-why-bicycle-tourism-matters
http://www.vabike.orghttps://twitter.com/vabike

Bike Washoe
Bike Washoe – Normalizing the bike in our urban environment and making Washoe County, Nevada a safer and more inclusive cycling community.
https://bikewashoe.org
@BikeWashoe

May is Bike Month
https://bikewashoe.org/bike-month/activity-highlights

Slow Adventures

Bike Rack Sculptures
http://web.ipfw.edu/sculpture/sculpture

Packers on Bikes
http://www.packers.com/news-and-events/article-cliffs-notes/article-1/Tracing-the-roots-of-players-riding-bikes/6d0cc622-96da-4eb7-98d6-c95ea30747b5
http://fox11online.com/good-day-wi/packers-training-camp

Recent Events
May 5-6 Bicycle and Pedestrian Summit (Poster)
bikinglasvegas
Agenda (PDF)

Cue Yourself
Waratah Rovers Bicycle Club (WRBC) on tour. Sydney - Campbelltown - Appin - Bulli - South Coast. Photo taken at Picton - Picton, NSW, October 1900

Mexico Bike Tour

Tires
https://www.csttires.com/int/tires/bike/?type=hybrid

Events
May is National Bike Month in the USA, sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists and celebrated in communities from coast to coast. Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more folks to giving biking a try. Hashtag: #BikeMonth

November
http://www.bicycletournetwork.org/conference
https://twitter.com/usbicycleroutes/status/911299087521210370

New Features

Mexico Bikes

How to change internal pump head parts (updated)

Wikipedia
Glossary of cycling
Le Vélocipède Illustré
Annie_Londonderry
Recumbent_bicycle

Planeta.com

Bikes

Transportation

Sports

