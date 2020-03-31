Bikes Links

Links related to bikes presented in somewhat random fashion:

Two Strangers Meet by Chance on Their Epic Bike Ride Journeys – Bicycling.com

for-the-luxury-travel-industry-biking-is-the-new-golf

5-reasons-why-bicycle-tourism-matters – @pathlesspedaled

Middle Ground – Bike Magazine – @bikemag

https://deadspin.com/let-me-explain-this-hilarious-cycling-scandal-to-you-1838856161

How I Learned to Cycle Like a Dutchman – New Yorker

https://reasonstobecheerful.world/bicycle-architecture

25 of the most influential bicycles of all time

The Best Bike Cities in America – Bicycling (2018)

China Is Still Sorting Through Its Colorful Bike-Share Graveyards

Bike tourism opportunities

Build it and they will come? Why Britain’s 1960s cycling revolution flopped – Guardian

Spend Cycle: How bicycle tourism impacts small communities

The bicycentennial: Our 200-year obsession with two-wheeled transit

How U.S. Bike Planning Has Changed, State by State – @nextcityorg

Bicicletas adquiridas en 2014 para usuarios de carrera séptima se están pudriendo en una bodega

Toluca lucha por ser un pueblo bicicletero

Escaping The Newspaper World For Escape Adventures – @BicycleManSnel

Las Vegas is bicycle-friendly? – Velo News

A Yearlong Story Of Bicycle Love For 2015 – @BicycleManSnel

Bikes were invented because a volcano killed all the horses

New friendships for first-time Syrian cyclists in Berlin

Paris’s 5 year cycling revolution: Twice the cycle lanes and three times the cyclists by 2020

How to Find Jobs Guiding Bike Tours Abroad – Transitions Abroad – Outbounding

day-in-life-citibike-new-york

day-in-life-boris-bike

bike-lanes-dont-cause-traffic-jams-if-youre-smart-about-where-you-build-them

nations-largest-bike-share-is-finally-starting-in-new-york-city

https://www.ecobici.df.gob.mx/pfw_files/tpl/mapacicloestacion (PDF)

Ranking the World’s Most Bike-Friendly Cities

Sunglasses

@bike_nashbar

Minuteman Bikeway

The country’s 500th rail-trail continues to grow in popularity. The 10-mile Minuteman Commuter Bikeway was built in 1992 over the “rail-banked” Lexington Branch railroad corridor between Bedford and West Cambridge, Massachusetts, which passes through suburban Lexington and Arlington long the way. The trail received its name from the fact that it closely follows the path of the colonial Minutemen during the Battle of 1775. The Minuteman Bikeway is paved with asphalt and is 12 feet wide. Permitted uses include walking, cycling and inline skating. During winter months, the corridor is often traversed by cross-country skiers.

Minuteman Bikeway

http://www.bedforddepot.org/railtrails/index.html

https://www.traillink.com/trail/minuteman-commuter-bikeway

Minuteman Bikeway – Wikipedia

Rails to Trails

https://www.railstotrails.org

Bike Link

https://www.bikelink.org

Adventure Cycling Association

adventurecycling.org – Facebook – @advcyclingassoc

amtrak-to-air-travel-multimodal-travel-with-bikes –

us-bicycle-route-system/usbrs-101

A Look at Airline Baggage Fees

Bicycle Tourism Resources – Adventure Cycling

Wheeled Pedestrian

wheeledpedestrian.wordpress.com

https://wheeledpedestrian.wordpress.com/2017/09/16/for-advocacy-to-be-effective-it-needs-to-be-evidence-based

https://wheeledpedestrian.wordpress.com/2015/07/05/cyclings-in-the-media-again

https://www.facebook.com/Wheeled-Pedestrian-Cycling-207817282598612

https://twitter.com/wheeledped

https://www.flickr.com/photos/wheeledpedestrian

https://vimeo.com/wheeledpedestrian

https://www.facebook.com/Bike-Shop-LV-109440375780656

https://www.facebook.com/ometeotlbici

Si Más Bicicletas (Yes More Bicycles)

Si mas Bicicletas (Yes More Bicycles)

Bike Share

Google Maps

Bike Sharing Programs

Country Spotlight: French Connections

Fédération Française de Cyclotourisme

http://ffct.org

https://www.facebook.com/FFcyclotourisme

@FFcyclotourisme

Current Tour: Mexico-Central America

http://ffct.org/randonner-a-velo/ou-quand-pratiquer/sejours-et-voyages/mexique-amerique-centrale-2-fevrier-au-5-mai-2017

https://www.facebook.com/MACVELO2016



More cycling in France info

http://velorution.org

http://www.freewheelingfrance.com/

Freewheeling France on Flickr

http://www.velo-city2015.com – @Velocity2015

Nevada Matters – Cycling in Nevada is taking the lead for local cyclists and an increasing number of foreign visitors taking to two wheels in rural Nevada. This conversation introduces the Nevada’s statewide Bicycle Plan and the national US Bicycle Routes. @Nevada_Magazine @USBicycleRoutes @nevadadot

The Casual Cyclist– Matthew Hurst, the casual cyclist, runs a bike hire service that embodies his approach to cycling which encourages visitors to hire bikes for days, weeks – even months.

Psychogeography: discovering the mental terrain of the city – In this century there are flaneurs and commuters savouring their journeys on foot and by bike. They’re taking in the smells and sounds of back alleys, recalling emotional memories at intersections and celebrating stacks of shipping containers

Bikenomics : What’s cycling worth? – A report published this month estimates cycling contributes $350 billion to the European economy annually and employs more people than mining and quarrying combined. And a University of Auckland study released earlier this year found that every dollar invested in improving cycling infrastructure results in $20 of economic benefits. Sunday Morning producer Jeremy Rose takes a look at the cycling economy both here and abroad and visits Hawke’s Bay where cycle tourism is booming.

Pedal power – Mikael Colville-Andersen is a filmmaker, photographer and urban mobility expert who is also known as Denmark’s Bicycle Ambassador. He gives talks around the world on how cities can and should re-establish the bicycle as a respected and accepted transport form.

The steel horse fills a gap in modern life, it is an answer not only to its needs, but also to its aspirations. It’s quite certainly here to stay.

– Le Vélocipède Illustré, 1869 World’s first cycling magazine, cited in four goals for promoting urban cycling

Every time I see an adult on a bicycle I no longer despair for the future of the human race.

– H. G. Wells

If the rest of the group decides to stop at every sign, respect that decision and don’t sprint ahead. You may not get invited back. – Bicycling

<

back pedal – bicicleta – bicycle – bike – bike lane – bike rack sculptures – bike share – bike valet – cargo bike – chain – cycling – cyclist – cycle – etiquette – hub – kickstand – red light – rim – pedal – route – stop sign – track – wheel

Avid Cyclist

https://www.bicycleretailer.com

http://www.fhwa.dot.gov/infrastructure/the_great_cycle_way_.cfm

https://www.bcycle.com

https://www.bcycle.com/app

https://www.facebook.com/Bcycle

https://twitter.com/bcycle

http://cyclemeter.com – @cyclemeter

https://abvio.com/cyclemeter

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cyclemeter-gps-cycling-running/id330595774?mt=8

example

https://www.relive.cc

https://www.facebook.com/mexicobycicletour

foffabikes

Bicicletaspedromartinez

BicicletasBenottoMX

@pathlesspedaled

@wheeledped

@HuiziToluca

@BicycleManSnel

@iambrianjones

@MapMyRide

@cyclemeter

@USBicycleRoutes

@RustyRiderGirl

@Biking_4_fun

@kentsbike

@TransitGurrl

@stolenbikessfo

@peopleforbikes

@bikeabout

@GAP_Trail

@mexicobiketour

@Mundo_Ceiba_AC

@BikeLeague

@bicyclesa

@BrooklynSpoke

@IMBA_US

@pedalamerica

@beflybiketours

@pedalshift

@BikeTouringNews

@vabike

@bike_nashbar

@Bicycle_Network

@BikeLeague

Las Vegas Cycling

@bikinglasvegas

@RTCSNV

@ProCyclery

@lasvegascyclery

@McGhies

@BrokenSpokeBike

@BikeShop2

@BicycleManSnel

@nevadadot

@EscapeBikeTours

#biketourism

#USBRS

#BikeToWorkDay

Embedded Tweets

Follow us through the history of the most successful invention ever, the bicycle https://t.co/ryS3eB7SJp pic.twitter.com/83DanOpNY1 — DW Global Ideas (@dw_globalideas) June 18, 2017

https://www.saferoutespartnership.org

The Bell Garage

Australia

greenandgoldcycling.com

The Humble Vintage Bike Hire Co.

Bike polo

http://google-au.blogspot.com.au/2012/07/ride-on-cycling-comes-to-google-maps-in.html

Maree Bike Tour Oz – @mareebiketouroz

China – Beijing

http://www.bamboobicyclesbj.com/bloggingbamboo/

China: Bamboo bicycle workshop puts new spin on Beijing’s traditional cycling culture http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/china-bamboo-bicycle-workshop-puts-new-spin-beijings-traditional-cycling-culture-1497380

Europe

EuroVelo is a network of 14 long distance cycle routes connecting and uniting the whole European continent. The routes can be used by cycle tourists as well as by local people making daily journeys. EuroVelo currently comprises of 14 routes and it is envisaged that the network will be substantially complete by 2020.

Iron Curtain Trail

For almost half a century, Europe was forcibly divided into East and West by the “Iron Curtain”, a border stretching from the Barents Sea to the Black Sea. The European cycle track Iron Curtain Trail invites people to retrace and experience this important part of the continent’s history.

http://www.ironcurtaintrail.eu

Estonia

http://www.bicycle.ee

http://tallinnbicycleweek.ee

Italy: Giro d’Italia

http://www.cyclingweekly.co.uk/racing/giro-ditalia/teams-get-ready-for-2015-giro-ditalia-photos-170370

http://www.cyclingnews.com/giro-ditalia

Cable networks: Bein Sports

Economic Research

http://industry.traveloregon.com/research/cycling-research

The Economic Significance of Bicycle-Related Travel in Oregon (2012)

South Africa

http://www.chainstay.co.za – Accommodation fit for MTB (A network of MTB destinations in Southern Africa that add value to the MTB experience for enthusiasts, and for the enthusiastic supporters who travel with them)

New Zealand

The NZ Cycle Trail

USA

United_States_Numbered_Bicycle_Routes

@USBicycleRoutes

http://pathlesspedaled.com – @pathlesspedaled

Mexico

http://itdp.mx – https://twitter.com/transeunteorg – http://www.facebook.com/pages/Transeunte/131338309867

Bikes in Cities

The traditional city urban transport planning process has given rise to transport systems that result in higher car ownership, more and longer trips and less public transport. This has brought about community costs in terms of road fatalities and injuries, congestion, large capital investment, high personal transport costs and environmental degradation.

Many cities in the world today are looking at enhancing their sustainability … by including cycling and walking as part of their integrated transportation strategies.

AUGUST 2010 News – Australia became the first country to make riding without a helmet illegal in 1991. Chris Rissel, from Sydney University’s School of Public Health, says that helmets are creating a barrier to cycling, particularly spontaneous, short-trip cycling. In the ABC feature says that the Melbourne bike hire scheme – it’s not working as well as it has in the rest of the world “because people don’t walk around with a helmet just in case.”

Helmets the weak link in bike hire chain

Adelaide, South Australia –

http://www.velo-city2014.com

http://rideyourcity.wordpress.com

http://wheeledpedestrian.wordpress.com

http://bikesnobnyc.blogspot.com/ –

http://ravx.com – @RAVXDesign

http://www.canari.com – https://www.facebook.com/Canari.fb

Cape Argus Tour (Cape Town, South Africa)

Victoria (Victoria, Australia)

Tour de France (France)

http://otrec.us/NITC – http://ppms.otrec.us/media/project_files/NITC-RR-583_ProtectedLanes_FinalReportb.pdf –

@OTREC

http://www.smh.com.au/executive-style/fitness/blogs/on-your-bike/this-is-why-bike-lanes-are-working-20140528-394nq.html –

@MichaelOReilly_

IMBA

International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA)

https://www.imba.com/blog/12126

@IMBA_US

https://bycs.org/bab

New England Mountain Bike Association

Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition

https://nacto.org/publication/urban-bikeway-design-guide/

http://velonews.competitor.com

Cicloamerica

International Bicycle Fund

Environmental Impacts of Mountain Biking

http://copenhagenize.eu/index

Neon to Nature – @GetHealthyCC

Bike Radar

http://www.biking.com

http://www.cicloviasrecreativas.org – http://www.cicloviasrecreativas.org/ciclovias-recreativas/mapa

http://www.bikewise.co.nz

http://www.brainpickings.org/index.php/2012/07/13/how-a-bicycle-is-made

The german bicycle portal contains a lot of resources about Germany’s know-how in bicycle policy and infrastructural planning: more than 4000 news, publications, research results and good practice examples. http://www.nationaler-radverkehrsplan.de/en/transferstelle/

Welcome to BBBike, your cycle route planner! We’ll help you find a nice, safe and short bicycle route in your city and around. http://www.bbbike.org/

Bicycle racks and furniture http://mikili.de/en

Dutch Platform for Bicycle Safety – Nationale Onderzoeksagenda Fietsveiligheid (NOaF) http://www.noaf.nl

VELO Cycle Fair Berlin http://www.veloberlin.com/

NaWaRo-Fahrrad: developing a bicycle made up to 90% from materials of biological origin. http://nawaro-fahrrad.de

The Copenhagen Wheel: https://www.superpedestrian.com

http://pathlesspedaled.com – The Path Less Pedaled – @pathlesspedaled – http://pathlesspedaled.com/2013/03/5-reasons-why-bicycle-tourism-matters

http://www.vabike.org – https://twitter.com/vabike

Bike Washoe

Bike Washoe – Normalizing the bike in our urban environment and making Washoe County, Nevada a safer and more inclusive cycling community.

https://bikewashoe.org

@BikeWashoe

May is Bike Month

https://bikewashoe.org/bike-month/activity-highlights

Slow Adventures

With my regular commute of 7 miles each way at 5,000+ feet with headwinds/ hills, it would have been doable to keep up with the expensive bikes and Lycra while cruising the islands west of Tampa Bay on a single speed rented beach cruiser, but a 4mph pace is actually quite lovely. pic.twitter.com/vWCcSKni79 — Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance (@BikeWashoe) April 22, 2019

Bike Rack Sculptures

http://web.ipfw.edu/sculpture/sculpture

Packers on Bikes

http://www.packers.com/news-and-events/article-cliffs-notes/article-1/Tracing-the-roots-of-players-riding-bikes/6d0cc622-96da-4eb7-98d6-c95ea30747b5

http://fox11online.com/good-day-wi/packers-training-camp

May 5-6 Bicycle and Pedestrian Summit (Poster)

bikinglasvegas

Agenda (PDF)

Cue Yourself



https://www.csttires.com/int/tires/bike/?type=hybrid

May is National Bike Month in the USA, sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists and celebrated in communities from coast to coast. Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more folks to giving biking a try. Hashtag: #BikeMonth

November

http://www.bicycletournetwork.org/conference

https://twitter.com/usbicycleroutes/status/911299087521210370

How to change internal pump head parts (updated)



Glossary of cycling

Le Vélocipède Illustré

Annie_Londonderry

Recumbent_bicycle

Planeta.com