Bikes Links

Two Strangers Meet by Chance on Their Epic Bike Ride Journeys – Bicycling.com
for-the-luxury-travel-industry-biking-is-the-new-golf
5-reasons-why-bicycle-tourism-matters – @pathlesspedaled
Middle Ground – Bike Magazine – @bikemag
https://deadspin.com/let-me-explain-this-hilarious-cycling-scandal-to-you-1838856161
How I Learned to Cycle Like a Dutchman – New Yorker
https://reasonstobecheerful.world/bicycle-architecture
25 of the most influential bicycles of all time
The Best Bike Cities in America – Bicycling (2018)
China Is Still Sorting Through Its Colorful Bike-Share Graveyards
Bike tourism opportunities
Build it and they will come? Why Britain’s 1960s cycling revolution flopped – Guardian
Spend Cycle: How bicycle tourism impacts small communities
The bicycentennial: Our 200-year obsession with two-wheeled transit
How U.S. Bike Planning Has Changed, State by State – @nextcityorg
Bicicletas adquiridas en 2014 para usuarios de carrera séptima se están pudriendo en una bodega
Toluca lucha por ser un pueblo bicicletero
Escaping The Newspaper World For Escape Adventures – @BicycleManSnel
Las Vegas is bicycle-friendly? – Velo News
A Yearlong Story Of Bicycle Love For 2015 – @BicycleManSnel
Bikes were invented because a volcano killed all the horses
New friendships for first-time Syrian cyclists in Berlin
Paris’s 5 year cycling revolution: Twice the cycle lanes and three times the cyclists by 2020
How to Find Jobs Guiding Bike Tours Abroad – Transitions Abroad – Outbounding
day-in-life-citibike-new-york
day-in-life-boris-bike
bike-lanes-dont-cause-traffic-jams-if-youre-smart-about-where-you-build-them
nations-largest-bike-share-is-finally-starting-in-new-york-city
https://www.ecobici.df.gob.mx/pfw_files/tpl/mapacicloestacion (PDF)
Ranking the World’s Most Bike-Friendly Cities
Sunglasses
Minuteman Bikeway
The country’s 500th rail-trail continues to grow in popularity. The 10-mile Minuteman Commuter Bikeway was built in 1992 over the “rail-banked” Lexington Branch railroad corridor between Bedford and West Cambridge, Massachusetts, which passes through suburban Lexington and Arlington long the way. The trail received its name from the fact that it closely follows the path of the colonial Minutemen during the Battle of 1775. The Minuteman Bikeway is paved with asphalt and is 12 feet wide. Permitted uses include walking, cycling and inline skating. During winter months, the corridor is often traversed by cross-country skiers.
Minuteman Bikeway
http://www.bedforddepot.org/railtrails/index.html
https://www.traillink.com/trail/minuteman-commuter-bikeway
Minuteman Bikeway – Wikipedia
Rails to Trails
https://www.railstotrails.org
Bike Link
https://www.bikelink.org
Adventure Cycling Association
adventurecycling.org – Facebook – @advcyclingassoc
amtrak-to-air-travel-multimodal-travel-with-bikes –
us-bicycle-route-system/usbrs-101
A Look at Airline Baggage Fees
Bicycle Tourism Resources – Adventure Cycling
Wheeled Pedestrian
wheeledpedestrian.wordpress.com
https://wheeledpedestrian.wordpress.com/2017/09/16/for-advocacy-to-be-effective-it-needs-to-be-evidence-based
https://wheeledpedestrian.wordpress.com/2015/07/05/cyclings-in-the-media-again
https://www.facebook.com/Wheeled-Pedestrian-Cycling-207817282598612
https://twitter.com/wheeledped
https://www.flickr.com/photos/wheeledpedestrian
https://vimeo.com/wheeledpedestrian
https://www.facebook.com/Bike-Shop-LV-109440375780656
https://www.facebook.com/ometeotlbici
Si Más Bicicletas (Yes More Bicycles)
Flickr
Bikes
Flickr Groups
Si mas Bicicletas (Yes More Bicycles)
Bike Share
Google Maps
Bike Sharing Programs
Country Spotlight: French Connections
Fédération Française de Cyclotourisme
http://ffct.org
https://www.facebook.com/FFcyclotourisme
@FFcyclotourisme
Current Tour: Mexico-Central America
http://ffct.org/randonner-a-velo/ou-quand-pratiquer/sejours-et-voyages/mexique-amerique-centrale-2-fevrier-au-5-mai-2017
https://www.facebook.com/MACVELO2016
More cycling in France info
http://velorution.org
http://www.freewheelingfrance.com/
Freewheeling France on Flickr
http://www.velo-city2015.com – @Velocity2015
Nevada Matters – Cycling in Nevada is taking the lead for local cyclists and an increasing number of foreign visitors taking to two wheels in rural Nevada. This conversation introduces the Nevada’s statewide Bicycle Plan and the national US Bicycle Routes. @Nevada_Magazine @USBicycleRoutes @nevadadot
The Casual Cyclist– Matthew Hurst, the casual cyclist, runs a bike hire service that embodies his approach to cycling which encourages visitors to hire bikes for days, weeks – even months.
Psychogeography: discovering the mental terrain of the city – In this century there are flaneurs and commuters savouring their journeys on foot and by bike. They’re taking in the smells and sounds of back alleys, recalling emotional memories at intersections and celebrating stacks of shipping containers
Bikenomics : What’s cycling worth? – A report published this month estimates cycling contributes $350 billion to the European economy annually and employs more people than mining and quarrying combined. And a University of Auckland study released earlier this year found that every dollar invested in improving cycling infrastructure results in $20 of economic benefits. Sunday Morning producer Jeremy Rose takes a look at the cycling economy both here and abroad and visits Hawke’s Bay where cycle tourism is booming.
Pedal power – Mikael Colville-Andersen is a filmmaker, photographer and urban mobility expert who is also known as Denmark’s Bicycle Ambassador. He gives talks around the world on how cities can and should re-establish the bicycle as a respected and accepted transport form.
The steel horse fills a gap in modern life, it is an answer not only to its needs, but also to its aspirations. It’s quite certainly here to stay.
– Le Vélocipède Illustré, 1869 World’s first cycling magazine, cited in four goals for promoting urban cycling
Every time I see an adult on a bicycle I no longer despair for the future of the human race.
– H. G. Wells
If the rest of the group decides to stop at every sign, respect that decision and don’t sprint ahead. You may not get invited back. – Bicycling
back pedal – bicicleta – bicycle – bike – bike lane – bike rack sculptures – bike share – bike valet – cargo bike – chain – cycling – cyclist – cycle – etiquette – hub – kickstand – red light – rim – pedal – route – stop sign – track – wheel
Avid Cyclist
https://www.bicycleretailer.com
http://www.fhwa.dot.gov/infrastructure/the_great_cycle_way_.cfm
https://www.bcycle.com
https://www.bcycle.com/app
https://www.facebook.com/Bcycle
https://twitter.com/bcycle
http://cyclemeter.com – @cyclemeter
https://abvio.com/cyclemeter
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cyclemeter-gps-cycling-running/id330595774?mt=8
example
https://www.facebook.com/mexicobycicletour
foffabikes
Bicicletaspedromartinez
BicicletasBenottoMX
@pathlesspedaled
@wheeledped
@HuiziToluca
@BicycleManSnel
@iambrianjones
@MapMyRide
@cyclemeter
@USBicycleRoutes
@RustyRiderGirl
@Biking_4_fun
@kentsbike
@TransitGurrl
@stolenbikessfo
@peopleforbikes
@bikeabout
@GAP_Trail
@mexicobiketour
@Mundo_Ceiba_AC
@BikeLeague
@bicyclesa
@BrooklynSpoke
@IMBA_US
@pedalamerica
@beflybiketours
@pedalshift
@BikeTouringNews
@vabike
@bike_nashbar
@Bicycle_Network
@BikeLeague
Las Vegas Cycling
@bikinglasvegas
@RTCSNV
@ProCyclery
@lasvegascyclery
@McGhies
@BrokenSpokeBike
@BikeShop2
@BicycleManSnel
@nevadadot
@EscapeBikeTours
#biketourism
#USBRS
#BikeToWorkDay
Follow us through the history of the most successful invention ever, the bicycle https://t.co/ryS3eB7SJp pic.twitter.com/83DanOpNY1
— DW Global Ideas (@dw_globalideas) June 18, 2017
https://www.saferoutespartnership.org
The Bell Garage
Australia
greenandgoldcycling.com
The Humble Vintage Bike Hire Co.
Bike polo
http://google-au.blogspot.com.au/2012/07/ride-on-cycling-comes-to-google-maps-in.html
Maree Bike Tour Oz – @mareebiketouroz
China – Beijing
http://www.bamboobicyclesbj.com/bloggingbamboo/
China: Bamboo bicycle workshop puts new spin on Beijing’s traditional cycling culture http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/china-bamboo-bicycle-workshop-puts-new-spin-beijings-traditional-cycling-culture-1497380
Europe
EuroVelo is a network of 14 long distance cycle routes connecting and uniting the whole European continent. The routes can be used by cycle tourists as well as by local people making daily journeys. EuroVelo currently comprises of 14 routes and it is envisaged that the network will be substantially complete by 2020.
Iron Curtain Trail
For almost half a century, Europe was forcibly divided into East and West by the “Iron Curtain”, a border stretching from the Barents Sea to the Black Sea. The European cycle track Iron Curtain Trail invites people to retrace and experience this important part of the continent’s history.
http://www.ironcurtaintrail.eu
Estonia
http://www.bicycle.ee
http://tallinnbicycleweek.ee
Italy: Giro d’Italia
http://www.cyclingweekly.co.uk/racing/giro-ditalia/teams-get-ready-for-2015-giro-ditalia-photos-170370
http://www.cyclingnews.com/giro-ditalia
Cable networks: Bein Sports
Economic Research
http://industry.traveloregon.com/research/cycling-research
The Economic Significance of Bicycle-Related Travel in Oregon (2012)
South Africa
http://www.chainstay.co.za – Accommodation fit for MTB (A network of MTB destinations in Southern Africa that add value to the MTB experience for enthusiasts, and for the enthusiastic supporters who travel with them)
New Zealand
The NZ Cycle Trail
USA
United_States_Numbered_Bicycle_Routes
@USBicycleRoutes
http://pathlesspedaled.com – @pathlesspedaled
Mexico
http://itdp.mx – https://twitter.com/transeunteorg – http://www.facebook.com/pages/Transeunte/131338309867
Bikes in Cities
The traditional city urban transport planning process has given rise to transport systems that result in higher car ownership, more and longer trips and less public transport. This has brought about community costs in terms of road fatalities and injuries, congestion, large capital investment, high personal transport costs and environmental degradation.
Many cities in the world today are looking at enhancing their sustainability … by including cycling and walking as part of their integrated transportation strategies.
AUGUST 2010 News – Australia became the first country to make riding without a helmet illegal in 1991. Chris Rissel, from Sydney University’s School of Public Health, says that helmets are creating a barrier to cycling, particularly spontaneous, short-trip cycling. In the ABC feature says that the Melbourne bike hire scheme – it’s not working as well as it has in the rest of the world “because people don’t walk around with a helmet just in case.”
Helmets the weak link in bike hire chain
Adelaide, South Australia –
http://www.velo-city2014.com
http://rideyourcity.wordpress.com
http://wheeledpedestrian.wordpress.com
http://bikesnobnyc.blogspot.com/ –
http://ravx.com – @RAVXDesign
http://www.canari.com – https://www.facebook.com/Canari.fb
Cape Argus Tour (Cape Town, South Africa)
Victoria (Victoria, Australia)
Tour de France (France)
http://otrec.us/NITC – http://ppms.otrec.us/media/project_files/NITC-RR-583_ProtectedLanes_FinalReportb.pdf –
@OTREC
http://www.smh.com.au/executive-style/fitness/blogs/on-your-bike/this-is-why-bike-lanes-are-working-20140528-394nq.html –
@MichaelOReilly_
IMBA
International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA)
https://www.imba.com/blog/12126
@IMBA_US
https://bycs.org/bab
New England Mountain Bike Association
Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition
https://nacto.org/publication/urban-bikeway-design-guide/
http://velonews.competitor.com
Cicloamerica
International Bicycle Fund
Environmental Impacts of Mountain Biking
http://copenhagenize.eu/index
Neon to Nature – @GetHealthyCC
Bike Radar
http://www.biking.com
http://www.cicloviasrecreativas.org – http://www.cicloviasrecreativas.org/ciclovias-recreativas/mapa
http://www.bikewise.co.nz
http://www.brainpickings.org/index.php/2012/07/13/how-a-bicycle-is-made
The german bicycle portal contains a lot of resources about Germany’s know-how in bicycle policy and infrastructural planning: more than 4000 news, publications, research results and good practice examples. http://www.nationaler-radverkehrsplan.de/en/transferstelle/
Welcome to BBBike, your cycle route planner! We’ll help you find a nice, safe and short bicycle route in your city and around. http://www.bbbike.org/
Bicycle racks and furniture http://mikili.de/en
Dutch Platform for Bicycle Safety – Nationale Onderzoeksagenda Fietsveiligheid (NOaF) http://www.noaf.nl
VELO Cycle Fair Berlin http://www.veloberlin.com/
NaWaRo-Fahrrad: developing a bicycle made up to 90% from materials of biological origin. http://nawaro-fahrrad.de
The Copenhagen Wheel: https://www.superpedestrian.com
http://pathlesspedaled.com – The Path Less Pedaled – @pathlesspedaled – http://pathlesspedaled.com/2013/03/5-reasons-why-bicycle-tourism-matters
http://www.vabike.org – https://twitter.com/vabike
Bike Washoe
Bike Washoe – Normalizing the bike in our urban environment and making Washoe County, Nevada a safer and more inclusive cycling community.
https://bikewashoe.org
@BikeWashoe
May is Bike Month
https://bikewashoe.org/bike-month/activity-highlights
Slow Adventures
With my regular commute of 7 miles each way at 5,000+ feet with headwinds/ hills, it would have been doable to keep up with the expensive bikes and Lycra while cruising the islands west of Tampa Bay on a single speed rented beach cruiser, but a 4mph pace is actually quite lovely. pic.twitter.com/vWCcSKni79
— Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance (@BikeWashoe) April 22, 2019
Bike Rack Sculptures
http://web.ipfw.edu/sculpture/sculpture
Packers on Bikes
http://www.packers.com/news-and-events/article-cliffs-notes/article-1/Tracing-the-roots-of-players-riding-bikes/6d0cc622-96da-4eb7-98d6-c95ea30747b5
http://fox11online.com/good-day-wi/packers-training-camp
May 5-6 Bicycle and Pedestrian Summit (Poster)
bikinglasvegas
Agenda (PDF)
Tires
https://www.csttires.com/int/tires/bike/?type=hybrid
May is National Bike Month in the USA, sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists and celebrated in communities from coast to coast. Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more folks to giving biking a try. Hashtag: #BikeMonth
http://www.bicycletournetwork.org/conference
https://twitter.com/usbicycleroutes/status/911299087521210370
How to change internal pump head parts (updated)
Glossary of cycling
Le Vélocipède Illustré
Annie_Londonderry
Recumbent_bicycle
Planeta.com