Bingo Card

Learn the lingo with Biodiversity Bingo

Featuring 2020 Word of the Week, hashtag: #BiodiversityWoW

Biodiversity

You think you know what #biodiversity is, but do you really? 2020 is the biodiversity super year & the perfect time to brush up your bio-vocabulary! Introducing #BiodiversityWoW – our weekly #WordOftheWeek series.#Biodiversity2020 Learn more:https://t.co/KPvgRRD7mo pic.twitter.com/dAkZUm9p1S — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) January 10, 2020

Greenwash

This month in our #BiodiversityWoW (word of the week) series, we are focusing on #biodiversity and business.

The word of the week is '#greenwashing'. Have your say: Some businesses use sustainability as a marketing tool. How can we be sure they deliver on promises? pic.twitter.com/vADvH2pzly — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) January 22, 2020

Access and Benefit Sharing

This month in our #BiodiversityWoW (word of the week) series, we’re focusing on biodiversity & business. As major users of genetic resources, businesses are key stakeholders in 'access and benefit-sharing' and the #NagoyaProtocol. Learn more: https://t.co/J5wJPV8KTs pic.twitter.com/jK7t4DBex0 — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) January 15, 2020

Planeta