May 22 is Biodiversity Day

Photo: Ron Mader, Oaxaca Tree Planting

May 22 is the International Day for Biological Diversity (Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica) hosted by the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Hashtags: #IDB2020, #BioDiversityDay

Facebook: UNBiodiversity

2020

Planeta.com celebrates Diversity Days and seeks to explore the connections between the social and natural worlds. We are adding to our site our very first introduction to biodiversity, tourism, and the Web, the 2001 presentation

Questions

What are current efforts in biodiversity education?

Are there recommended live and recorded videos focused on current issues in biodiversity?

Features

