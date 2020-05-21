May 22 is Biodiversity Day

Photo: Ron Mader, Oaxaca Tree Planting
May 22 is the International Day for Biological Diversity (Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica) hosted by the Convention on Biological Diversity.
Hashtags: #IDB2020, #BioDiversityDay
Facebook: UNBiodiversity
2020
Planeta.com celebrates Diversity Days and seeks to explore the connections between the social and natural worlds. We are adding to our site our very first introduction to biodiversity, tourism, and the Web, the 2001 presentation
Integrating Biodiversity and Tourism: The Role of the Internet (2001)
Questions
- What are current efforts in biodiversity education?
- Are there recommended live and recorded videos focused on current issues in biodiversity?
Features
Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES)
