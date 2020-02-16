Biodiversity offsetting = system used predominantly by planning authorities and developers to fully compensate for biodiversity impacts associated with economic development, through the planning process

I'm thrilled that our first @SNAPPartnership working group paper (led by Jeremy Simmonds) is out. It introduces an alternative to biodiversity offsetting: target-based ecological compensation. Here's a thread about it https://t.co/54mLkK643Q @cyclonewatson @LauraSonter (1/12) — Martine Maron (@martine_maron) December 18, 2019

Offsetting is done to balance a loss from a development project with a gain of the same type of biodiversity elsewhere. The gain usually needs to be large enough to achieve at least ‘no net loss’ of biodiversity – but only relative to what we guess would have happened (2/12) — Martine Maron (@martine_maron) December 18, 2019

