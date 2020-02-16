home Biodiversity, Buzzwords Biodiversity Offsetting

Biodiversity Offsetting

By Ron Mader   Posted in Biodiversity Buzzwords
Posted on
Buzzwords

Biodiversity offsetting = system used predominantly by planning authorities and developers to fully compensate for biodiversity impacts associated with economic development, through the planning process

Embedded Tweets

Elsewhere on the Web
gov.uk

Wikipedia
Biodiversity offsetting

Planeta

Biodiversity

Biodiversity Links

Offsetting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.