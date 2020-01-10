Biodiversity is the variety of all living organisms on earth.

While the concept is as old as life itself, the term ‘biodiversity’ was coined in 1986. My oldest nephew is younger than biodiversity.

Some ask how to integrate biodiversity into tourism. Others ask how to protect biodiversity from tourism! Planeta.com explores the nuances of our living planet.

To mainstream biodiversity, open access or at least access is needed asap to information and knowledge. Livestreaming biodiversity talks, workshops and and conferences is a must for those who want to see biodiversity in the mainstream.

2020

Recently

Planeta.com