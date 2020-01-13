Biodiversity 2020

Hashtag: #biodiversity2020

We are excited to share the logo for the 2020 UN Biodiversity Conference!

Parties to the Convention will adopt a new global framework for biodiversity at 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties, #COP15, taking place this October in Kunming, China.#Biodiversity2020 pic.twitter.com/PHAzdEJ9Fv

— UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) January 9, 2020