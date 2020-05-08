home Biodiversity, Events, Nature May 22 is Biodiversity Day

May 22 is Biodiversity Day

By Ron Mader   Posted in Biodiversity Events Nature
Photo: Ron Mader, Oaxaca Tree Planting

May 22 is the International Day for Biological Diversity (Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica) hosted by the Convention on Biological Diversity.
Hashtags: #IDB2019, #BioDiversityDay
Facebook: UNBiodiversity

2019
In 2019 Planeta.com celebrates Diversity Days and seeks to explore the connections between the social and natural worlds. We are adding to our site our very first introduction to biodiversity, tourism, and the Web, the 2001 presentation

Integrating Biodiversity and Tourism: The Role of the Internet (2001)

Planeta.com

Biodiversity on the Social Web – Live Web Tours This Week #idb2017 #biodiversityday

Biodiversity

Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) 

Indigenous Tourism and Biodiversity Website Award

05 • May • Mayo

