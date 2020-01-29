Buzzwords
Biofuel = Fuel whose energy is derived from biological carbon fixation.
That’s the technical definition but essentially a biofuel must be made in a process starts with CO2 and is turned into another molecule by a living organism. The product can be used as fuel to provide energy. The process is relatively fast and does not take millions of years as in the case of fossil fuels.
Biofuel technologies
First-generation biofuels are derived from crops and use sugar, starch or vegetable oils as the feedstock.
Second-generation biofuels are derived from biomass, woody crops, agricultural residues or organic waste.
Elsewhere on the Web
biofuels-can-they-save-airlines
Biofuels and the food that’s going up in smoke
Are biofuel flights good news for the environment?
US must stop promoting biofuels to tackle world hunger, says thinktank
Biofuel Mandates Will Not Be Met By 2022
Picture essay: The terrible legacy of biofuels
Technology Roadmap: Biofuels for Transport
Biofuel Solves the Wrong Problem (and Creates Others) – Blork
EU biofuel policy is a ‘mistake’ – BBC
Quick guide: biofuels – BBC
Biofuel – Wikipedia
Jatropha – Google News
Have biofuel will travel!
Academic papers
Biofuels for the Aviation Sector: Solution or Perpetual Challenge? Paul Peeters and Elke Eigelaar P15
Reducing Responsibilities: Strategies of the Aviation Sector Jordi Gascon P16
Limited Potentials of Agrofuel Production Annegret Zimmerman P18
Wikipedia
Biofuel
Planeta