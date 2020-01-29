Biofuel = Fuel whose energy is derived from biological carbon fixation.

That’s the technical definition but essentially a biofuel must be made in a process starts with CO2 and is turned into another molecule by a living organism. The product can be used as fuel to provide energy. The process is relatively fast and does not take millions of years as in the case of fossil fuels.

Biofuel technologies

First-generation biofuels are derived from crops and use sugar, starch or vegetable oils as the feedstock.

Second-generation biofuels are derived from biomass, woody crops, agricultural residues or organic waste.

