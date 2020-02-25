Photo: John Fowler, Memory of Water
Spotlight on the Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness in northwestern New Mexico.
BLM: The Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness is a rolling landscape of badlands which offers some of the most unusual scenery found in the Four Corners Region. Time and natural elements have etched a fantasy world of strange rock formations made of interbedded sandstone, shale, mudstone, coal, and silt. The weathering of the sandstone forms hoodoos – weathered rock in the form of pinnacles, spires, cap rocks, and other unusual forms. Fossils occur in this sedimentary landform. Translated from the Navajo language, Bisti (Bis-tie) means “a large area of shale hills.” De-Na-Zin (Deh-nah-zin) takes its name from the Navajo words for “cranes.”
blm.gov/visit/bisti-de-na-zin-wilderness
goo.gl/maps/HsMaMB9H9K65JhbG7
Special Rules
- Since this is a Wilderness Area, it is closed to motorized vehicles and mechanical forms of transportation (mountain bikes included).
- Also prohibited are campfires, collecting fossils or petrified wood, climbing on delicate geologic features, traveling in groups of more than eight people, and trespassing on adjacent tribal lands.
- Permits are required for uses such as grazing, scientific research, and commercial guiding.
farmingtonnm.org
Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness
Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness
Planeta