home Parks, USA Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness

Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness

By Ron Mader   Posted in Parks USA
Posted on
Photo: John Fowler, Memory of Water

Spotlight on the Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness in northwestern New Mexico.

BLM: The Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness is a rolling landscape of badlands which offers some of the most unusual scenery found in the Four Corners Region. Time and natural elements have etched a fantasy world of strange rock formations made of interbedded sandstone, shale, mudstone, coal, and silt. The weathering of the sandstone forms hoodoos – weathered rock in the form of pinnacles, spires, cap rocks, and other unusual forms. Fossils occur in this sedimentary landform. Translated from the Navajo language, Bisti (Bis-tie) means “a large area of shale hills.” De-Na-Zin (Deh-nah-zin) takes its name from the Navajo words for “cranes.”

Key Links
blm.gov/visit/bisti-de-na-zin-wilderness

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/HsMaMB9H9K65JhbG7

Questions

  • What would locals like visitors to know about the area?
  • What is the status of travel and tourism in the area?

Special Rules

  • Since this is a Wilderness Area, it is closed to motorized vehicles and mechanical forms of transportation (mountain bikes included).
  • Also prohibited are campfires, collecting fossils or petrified wood, climbing on delicate geologic features, traveling in groups of more than eight people, and trespassing on adjacent tribal lands.
  • Permits are required for uses such as grazing, scientific research, and commercial guiding.

Elsewhere on the Web
Flickr Slideshow – BLM
farmingtonnm.org

Twitter Moment

Photos
Bisti Hills

Wikipedia
Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness

Tours

Navajo Tours USA

Planeta

New Mexico

New Mexico Links

Grand Circle Travel in the USA

Wild USA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.