Photo: Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Black hole at the center of Messier 87

Black Hole = a region of space having a gravitational field so intense that no matter or radiation can escape

2019: The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) @ehtelescope has released a photo of the event horizon of a black hole at the heart of distant galaxy Messier 87.

Headlines

First ever picture of a black hole may be revealed this week – New Scientist

https://www.cnet.com/google-amp/news/event-horizon-telescope-saw-black-hole-it-could-change-everything

Embedded Tweets

From Brussels: "Finally! No more simulations. You are looking for the very first time, at a real black hole." #EHTblackhole #realblackhole #blackholecam pic.twitter.com/HH3m4v3fHH — Event Horizon 'Scope (@ehtelescope) April 10, 2019

Forget the black hole picture — check out the sweet technology that made it possible. https://t.co/rHWvqEFDIl — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) December 30, 2019

Videos



Artists’ Impressions



Elsewhere on the Web

What is a black hole? – NASA

Embedded Tweets

Starting a recurring thread on BLACK HOLES. From history to our modern understanding and, in between, any bizarre facts about it. — Dr. Karan Jani (@AstroKPJ) April 6, 2018

