home Cities, Ireland Bloomsday

Bloomsday

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Cities Ireland
Posted on
Photo: Joyce

Wikipedia: Bloomsday is a commemoration and celebration of the life of Irish writer James Joyce, observed annually in Dublin and elsewhere on 16 June, the day his 1922 novel Ulysses takes place in 1904, the date of his first outing with his wife-to-be, Nora Barnacle, and named after its protagonist Leopold Bloom.

Embedded Tweets

Headlines
Celebrate Bloomsday by revisiting Ulysses, James Joyce’s triumph of dazzling wordplay – Vox

Wikipedia
Bloomsday

Planeta

Dublin

Ireland

Ireland Links

06 • June • Junio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.