Photo: Soomaa National Park (Estonia)
Wikipedia: A bog is a mire that accumulates peat, a deposit of dead plant material—often mosses. It is one of the four main types of wetlands. Other names for bogs include mire, quagmire and muskeg; alkaline mires are called fens.
International Bog Day
International Bog Day is celebrated the 4th Sunday of July. Established in Scotland in 1991, Bog Day is celebrated throughout Canada, USA and northern Europe, including Soomaa National Park of Estonia
Hastag: #bogday
Moors for the Future
Moors for the Future is a partnership organisation carrying out restoration, conservation work and research on moorland in the Peak District and South Pennines.
Self-guided walks
Friends Of Langlands Moss
International Bog Day USA
Moors for the Future
