Bonn is located in the Rhine Valley in Germany.

18 UN institutions are located in Bonn, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

2020

In 2020 the world will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of composer Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827). Beethoven was born in Bonn, which today is not only the City of Beethoven, but also a UN city and seat of the UN’s Climate Change Secretariat. Beethoven loved nature. For him it was a place of relaxation, solitude and inspiration. His Sixth Symphony, the ‘Pastoral’, musically depicts the harmonious unity between mankind and nature. The Beethovan Pastoral Project – pastoralproject.org – draws attention to humanity and nature, represented in the romantic sense in the ‘Pastoral’ music, and to deal actively with today’s urgent questions of environmental protection and global sustainability, and achieving the aims of the Paris Climate Agreement.

pastoralproject.org

http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w3csy82s

Questions

What would locals like visitors to know about Bonn?

Planeta.com